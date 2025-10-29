Woman who stabbed partner in Elgin spared jail after sheriff hears ‘extenuating circumstances’

A woman who attacked her ex-partner with a knife during an argument has been spared jail after the sheriff was told of ‘extenuating circumstances’.

Jenna Ralph, who repeatedly struck her victim on the body with a knife, accepted through her solicitor at the sentencing hearing that the number of wounds inflicted was “excessive”.

But the court heard Ralph herself had been subjected to abuse and threats and had not been the one to produce the knife on the night in question.

Ralph, 32, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted a charge of assault to injury in relation to the domestic attack on September 28 last year.

The charge details how Ralph assaulted the man at her Ernest Hamilton Court home in Elgin, by repeatedly striking him on the body with a knife.

Court heard details of knife attack

Details of the crime, which was committed after the man reportedly became upset about a male friend staying at her property, had been given at an earlier hearing.

At the sentencing hearing, solicitor Stephen Carty, for Ralph, told the court that Ralph and her victim had been in a “shortish” relationship, which he described as “somewhat abusive”.

He said: “On the day in question an argument had taken place.”

He explained that Ralph had been at her home address with “a lifelong friend” who was “going through a tough time” and as a result was staying on her sofa.

Mr Carty said Ralph’s victim “did not appear to be happy” about the arrangement and had gone to her house, banging on the door and complaining.

The defence agent explained that Ralph had previously been the victim of a “significant and long-lasting campaign of abuse” at the hands of another – a fact that her victim was aware of, and explained that it was against this backdrop that the crime had unfolded.

He said: “The current complainer was more than aware of what had taken place.”

Woman picked up knife following threat

Speaking for Ralph, Mr Carty said it was not his client who had produced the weapon on the day in question.

He said Ralph herself had been subjected to a threat before the knife fell to the floor and she picked it up, conceding that at this point: “She does use the knife.”

He said: “She accepts that the number of wounds was excessive”

The previous hearing had been told that Ralph’s victim was left with puncture wounds, lacerations and abrasions on his arms, chest and leg.

Concluding his comments in mitigation, Mr Carty told Sheriff Sara Matheson: “There are some particular extenuating background circumstances, known by the complainer.

“This had a significant effect on how Ms Ralph has reacted.”

The sheriff told Ralph: “Stabbing someone with a knife is likely to result in an immediate custodial sentence,” but instead placed the offender on a community payback order due to the “particular extenuating circumstances in this case”.

The order requires Ralph to complete 180 hours of unpaid work in the community within the next 12 months and to remain under social work supervision for two years.

After hearing the relationship was at an end Sheriff Matheson declined to impose a non-harassment order.