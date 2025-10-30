Flooring boss caused head-on road crash – then did it AGAIN two weeks later

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Flooring boss caused head-on road crash – then did it AGAIN two weeks later

The sheriff told Kevin Marshall: "It is nothing other than pure luck that neither you, nor any of the other individuals involved, ended up dead as a result of your choices and your actions."

By Jenni Gee
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A driver who seriously injured two motorists in separate head-on crashes while he was under the influence of cocaine has been jailed.

Kevin Marshall, a flooring shop boss, was yesterday sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court after previously admitting both drug-driving offences on the B817.

At the earlier hearing, fiscal depute Miriam Clark told the court that Marshall, 52, was in his van in the late afternoon of August 31 last year when he veered onto the opposite carriageway, colliding with a van.

Van driver trapped by crash

The driver of the other van was trapped in his vehicle and emergency-service workers had to rescue him.

He suffered injuries to his head, shoulder, neck and chest and was unable to work for more than six months.

Ms Clark added: “The accused, at first, refused to take medical advice and be taken to Raigmore Hospital for a check-up, and was arrested.

“But, on his way to Burnett Road police station [in Inverness], he blacked out – and was then taken to hospital.”

Ms Clark said that blood analysis showed Marshall had 21mcg of the Class A drug in his system. The limit is 10mcg.

The prosecutor then told the sheriff about the second offence two weeks later, on September 12.

A woman tried to brake to avoid crashing into Marshall’s vehicle – but it was too late.

“She sustained a broken wrist and was in plaster for six weeks before having physiotherapy,” the fiscal depute explained.

On this occasion, the flooring contractor had 17mcg of cocaine in his system.

“In the first [crash], Marshall blacked out and did not realise that it was the cocaine that caused it,” Marshall’s defence counsel, Jim Keegan KC said.

At the sentencing hearing held yesterday, Mr Keegan explained that his client, who has since been diagnosed with ADHD, had turned to the drug as he tried to sustain a hectic working schedule.

Mr Keegan added: “His own failure was in failing to recognise, at least in the first instance, that he ought to have refrained from taking cocaine, and indeed, he ought to have refrained from driving.”

The defence agent told the court that Marshall felt “a lot” of remorse for his actions and added: “It is highly unlikely that he will ever offend again.”

Drug-driver’s ‘pure luck’ no one was killed

Sheriff Gary Aitken told Marshall: “As Mr Keegan has rightly acknowledged on your behalf, these were extremely serious offences.

“It is nothing other than pure luck that neither you, nor any of the other individuals involved, ended up dead as a result of your choices and your actions.

The sheriff told Marshall that he chose to take class-A drugs so he could work excessive hours.

He added: “[This happened at] the point where you were barely awake – and then [you chose] to get behind the wheel of a potentially lethal weapon.

“A collision occurred where someone sustained severe injuries – and thereafter you did exactly the same thing again within a fortnight.

“I do not consider anything other than a custodial sentence could be appropriate.”

He jailed Marshall, of Swordale Road, Evanton, for 16 months and banned him from the roads for 32 months.

After that period, Marshall must pass the extended test to drive before getting back on the road.

For all the latest court cases in Inverness as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.