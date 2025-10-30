Flooring boss caused head-on road crash – then did it AGAIN two weeks later

A driver who seriously injured two motorists in separate head-on crashes while he was under the influence of cocaine has been jailed.

Kevin Marshall, a flooring shop boss, was yesterday sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court after previously admitting both drug-driving offences on the B817.

At the earlier hearing, fiscal depute Miriam Clark told the court that Marshall, 52, was in his van in the late afternoon of August 31 last year when he veered onto the opposite carriageway, colliding with a van.

Van driver trapped by crash

The driver of the other van was trapped in his vehicle and emergency-service workers had to rescue him.

He suffered injuries to his head, shoulder, neck and chest and was unable to work for more than six months.

Ms Clark added: “The accused, at first, refused to take medical advice and be taken to Raigmore Hospital for a check-up, and was arrested.

“But, on his way to Burnett Road police station [in Inverness], he blacked out – and was then taken to hospital.”

Ms Clark said that blood analysis showed Marshall had 21mcg of the Class A drug in his system. The limit is 10mcg.

The prosecutor then told the sheriff about the second offence two weeks later, on September 12.

A woman tried to brake to avoid crashing into Marshall’s vehicle – but it was too late.

“She sustained a broken wrist and was in plaster for six weeks before having physiotherapy,” the fiscal depute explained.

On this occasion, the flooring contractor had 17mcg of cocaine in his system.

“In the first [crash], Marshall blacked out and did not realise that it was the cocaine that caused it,” Marshall’s defence counsel, Jim Keegan KC said.

At the sentencing hearing held yesterday, Mr Keegan explained that his client, who has since been diagnosed with ADHD, had turned to the drug as he tried to sustain a hectic working schedule.

Mr Keegan added: “His own failure was in failing to recognise, at least in the first instance, that he ought to have refrained from taking cocaine, and indeed, he ought to have refrained from driving.”

The defence agent told the court that Marshall felt “a lot” of remorse for his actions and added: “It is highly unlikely that he will ever offend again.”

Drug-driver’s ‘pure luck’ no one was killed

Sheriff Gary Aitken told Marshall: “As Mr Keegan has rightly acknowledged on your behalf, these were extremely serious offences.

“It is nothing other than pure luck that neither you, nor any of the other individuals involved, ended up dead as a result of your choices and your actions.

The sheriff told Marshall that he chose to take class-A drugs so he could work excessive hours.

He added: “[This happened at] the point where you were barely awake – and then [you chose] to get behind the wheel of a potentially lethal weapon.

“A collision occurred where someone sustained severe injuries – and thereafter you did exactly the same thing again within a fortnight.

“I do not consider anything other than a custodial sentence could be appropriate.”

He jailed Marshall, of Swordale Road, Evanton, for 16 months and banned him from the roads for 32 months.

After that period, Marshall must pass the extended test to drive before getting back on the road.

