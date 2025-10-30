Man who left dogs in squalor is jailed after ‘unbelievable’ amount of faeces causes flood

An Aberdeen man has been jailed after neglecting three dogs as the “unbelievable” amount of their poo blocked drains and caused a flood.

Kalith Cameron, 28, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted animal neglect involving an American Bully and two Cane Corso mastiff dogs in Tillydrone.

The court heard authorities were alerted when Cameron’s downstairs neighbour reported flooding into his property.

Firefighters arrived and found “extremely aggressive” dogs inside Cameron’s upstairs flat.

The fire officers asked police for help in gaining safe entry into Cameron’s flat, with the help of shields.

Once inside, officers noted the property was in “vile state”.

They discovered the flooding had been sparked by an “unbelievable amount of dog faeces” throughout the property.

This blocked the drain in the bath and caused the bath to overflow.

Cameron – who sought to blame others for the condition of the dogs – was left in no doubt by Sheriff Lesley Johnston as to who she believed was responsible.

She described the conditions in which Cameron left the dogs in as “squalid” and jailed him for six months.

‘Extremely aggressive’ dogs

Fiscal depute Maliya Ngalam told the court that, on the evening of May 1 last year, the fire brigade attended Bradley Terrace, Aberdeen.

Upon arriving at the flat, the firefighters asked police for help due to two of the three dogs being inside being “extremely aggressive”.

Police then discovered an American Bulldog in the bathroom and forced it into a living room, where they also found two Cane Corso mastiff-type dogs.

The source of the water was found to be a bath tap.

It had been running into a bath that was so full of dog faeces it had clogged the drain and caused the bath to overflow.

Mess ‘created slush of poo’

Water had flowed through the property and even into the hallway where it had broken up the faeces, creating a poo slush, Ms Ngalam said.

She stated that, because the property had no carpet or linoleum, the poo water had seeped through the floorboards to the flat below.

“The locus was found to be in a truly vile state,” Ms Ngalam said, adding that there was an “unbelievable amount of dog faeces all over the flat”.

She added: “The dogs had obviously been locked in the property for an extraordinary amount of time, leaving them no option but to relieve themselves in the locus,” the fiscal depute stated.

Flat completely ‘unfit’ for humans or dogs

She said dog faeces was found all over the bed and on the bedroom floor – with the smell of excrement all over the property described as “overpowering”.

Ms Ngalam said the whole flat was deemed “completely unfit” for human or animal habitation.

When Cameron arrived at the property, he stated that he hadn’t been living there.

Cameron claimed that only the American Bully dog, called Diesel, was his and that the two other dogs belonged to a friend.

As Cameron entered the property, the two Cane Corso dogs attacked each other before attacking Cameron.

Soon after, the SSPCA received a dog abandonment report for Diesel.

Upon collecting and examining the dog, it was found to been subjected to unnecessary suffering and had a serious ear infection.

In the dock, Cameron pleaded guilty to one count of causing unnecessary suffering to two Cane Corso dogs by leaving them in an unsuitable environment where water, faeces and urine had mixed together.

He also admitted a second charge of causing his American Bulldog, Diesel, unnecessary suffering by abandoning him within the same property.

‘Perhaps dog started flood’

Cameron’s defence solicitor, Neil McRobert, told the court that his client had allowed a friend to stay at his property with his dogs while he lived elsewhere.

“He then heard that the friend had left the property and he went back to find the place in an absolute state and that it was full of dog faeces,” the solicitor said.

“Mr Cameron accepts that the place was in an entire mess, but he says that he did not leave the water running.

“He claims that Diesel was in the bathroom and he is a large dog and perhaps kicked on the tap.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston lambasted Cameron for attempting to blame others for the condition the dogs had been found in.

“Let me be very clear – you were responsible here,” she said, adding: “You knew the condition of the flat and you left the dogs there in squalid conditions.”

She told Cameron that his previous convictions, combined with his lack of remorse for his actions, meant she saw no alternative but for him to serve a period of imprisonment.

Sheriff Johnston jailed Cameron, of Bradley Terrace, Aberdeen, for six months and banned him from keeping animals for three years.