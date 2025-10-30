Man arrested after heroin, crack cocaine, MDMA and ketamine seized in Kittybrewster drugs bust

A man has been arrested and charged after five types of drugs were discovered during a raid on a flat block in Kittybrewster.

Police received a tip-off and searched a block of flats on Back Hilton Road on the morning of October 29.

Officers uncovered five different banned substances including heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, MDMA and ketamine.

The entire haul had an estimated street value of £22,000.

A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the seizure by police.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Detective Constable Ailis Mercer said: “This was a significant recovery with thousands of pounds worth of drugs taken out of our community.

“Drugs are a blight on our community, and we remain committed to disrupting their supply.

“This recovery highlights the important work being carried out as part of the Serious Organised Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“We encourage anyone with information or concerns about drug-related activity in their area to contact Police Scotland on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”