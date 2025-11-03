Insurance investigator sent ‘filth’ to woman he met through his work

An insurance worker got drunk and sent “filth” over Whatsapp to a woman he met through his work – before losing his job.

Barry Hilton helped a woman process a claim after a road crash in England, and therefore had her phone number.

But in May this year, the 69-year-old sent a message that left the woman feeling “disgusted”, Inverness Sheriff Court was told in a hearing late last week.

Inverness man Hilton, who is “no longer in employment, given his actions” appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted a single charge of sending a message that was grossly offensive or obscene.

Woman had been in ‘serious accident’

Fiscal depute Rebecca Coakley told the court that Hilton had been assigned as a claims investigator by the Motor Insurers Bureau after his victim was involved in a serious road accident in England in October 2020.

The pair had communicated using WhatsApp.

On May 31 of this year, the woman received a message from Hilton that made an explicit reference to a graphic sexual act.

In the message, he said: “If you still want me to do [this], then let me know. I know you want me.”

Ms Coakley said the woman “did not reply” and “felt disgusted”.

Solicitor David Patterson, for Hilton, told the court that his client was “no longer in employment, given his actions”.

Mr Patterson added: “It is isolation, at times that didn’t assist in decision making” adding that this had led to his client being “totally unable to read the room.”

There had been “discussion of a friendly nature” before the message was sent – which had happened when “alcohol had been consumed,” said Mr Patterson.

‘Utterly mortified’

“He is utterly mortified at what he sent,” Mr Patterson told Sheriff Gary Aitken.

The defence agent said Hilton had been “immediately remorseful” and remained: “ashamed of his actions”.

“He does wish to express his apologies,” he said.

Sheriff Aitken noted that it was accepted there was “no significant sexual element” to the offending.

He told Hilton: “Being drunk is no excuse for poor behaviour or for sending filth of that kind to someone you met in the course of your employment – or indeed to anybody at all.”

The sheriff reminded Hilton: “Everything you commit to your phone through the airwaves lives there forever, there is no getting round it.”

“You will no doubt be more careful in the future about your alcohol consumption or the stupid things you do while drunk.”

Hilton replied: I’ve since given up, Your Lordship”

The sheriff handed Hilton, of Highfield Avenue, Inverness, a total financial penalty of £1,275.