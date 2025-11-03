Insurance investigator sent ‘filth’ to woman he met through his work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Insurance investigator sent ‘filth’ to woman he met through his work

Barry Hilton was drunk and isolated when he sent a message that left the woman feeling 'disgusted', Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

By Jenni Gee
Barry Hilton sent 'filth' to a woman over WhatsApp. Image: DC Thomson
An insurance worker got drunk and sent “filth” over Whatsapp to a woman he met through his work – before losing his job.

Barry Hilton helped a woman process a claim after a road crash in England, and therefore had her phone number.

But in May this year, the 69-year-old sent a message that left the woman feeling “disgusted”, Inverness Sheriff Court was told in a hearing late last week.

Inverness man Hilton, who is “no longer in employment, given his actions” appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted a single charge of sending a message that was grossly offensive or obscene.

Woman had been in ‘serious accident’

Fiscal depute Rebecca Coakley told the court that Hilton had been assigned as a claims investigator by the Motor Insurers Bureau after his victim was involved in a serious road accident in England in October 2020.

The pair had communicated using WhatsApp.

On May 31 of this year, the woman received a message from Hilton that made an explicit reference to a graphic sexual act.

In the message, he said: “If you still want me to do [this], then let me know. I know you want me.”

Ms Coakley said the woman “did not reply” and “felt disgusted”.

Solicitor David Patterson, for Hilton, told the court that his client was “no longer in employment, given his actions”.

Mr Patterson added: “It is isolation, at times that didn’t assist in decision making” adding that this had led to his client being “totally unable to read the room.”

There had been “discussion of a friendly nature” before the message was sent – which had happened when “alcohol had been consumed,” said Mr Patterson.

‘Utterly mortified’

“He is utterly mortified at what he sent,” Mr Patterson told Sheriff Gary Aitken.

The defence agent said Hilton had been “immediately remorseful”  and remained: “ashamed of his actions”.

“He does wish to express his apologies,” he said.

Sheriff Aitken noted that it was accepted there was “no significant sexual element” to the offending.

He told Hilton: “Being drunk is no excuse for poor behaviour or for sending filth of that kind to someone you met in the course of your employment – or indeed to anybody at all.”

The sheriff reminded Hilton: “Everything you commit to your phone through the airwaves lives there forever, there is no getting round it.”

“You will no doubt be more careful in the future about your alcohol consumption or the stupid things you do while drunk.”

Hilton replied: I’ve since given up, Your Lordship”

The sheriff handed Hilton, of Highfield Avenue, Inverness, a total financial penalty of £1,275.