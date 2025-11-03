Inverurie farmer drove car towards man concerned for lamb’s welfare

A well-meaning cyclist showed concern for a flock of sheep – before the farmer drove towards him.

Inverurie farmer Thomas Stewart admitted driving carelessly and driving towards the man on a rural road beside his farm at Gunhill, north of Inverurie, on May 8 this year.

Stewart, 63, claimed to have been “irked” by the man, who had entered his field of ewes during lambing season.

The field was on the B9001 near the junction with Gunhill and Balhalgardy near Inverurie.

Thought lamb was in distress

The court heard complainer George Findlay was cycling with his wife at around 7pm on May 8 this year and noticed a lamb was “in distress”.

Fiscal depute Anne Mann said Mr Findlay entered the field to see the animal – just as Stewart arrived in his Shogun Mitsubishi.

A “disagreement” between the two men began.

“At this time, Mr Findlay exited the field,” Ms Mann explained. “And went to stand on a grass verge.

“He was positioned 25-30 metres away from the accused and his car.

“[Stewart] then drove towards Mr Findlay – at an undetermined speed – causing him to jump out of the way to avoid being hit by the vehicle.”

Argument between the two men

There was then a “brief exchange” between the two men, before Stewart drove off.

Mr Findlay called police who found Stewart did not have an MOT.

Stewart pled guilty to an amended charge of careless driving , having been initially charged with dangerous driving, and admitted having no MOT saying this had been “an oversight”.

A not-guilty plea to a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards Mr Findlay was accepted and Stewart was acquitted of this.

During lambing season

Defence agent Gregor Kelly said Stewart farmed 500 acres at his land near Inverurie, and the incident happened near the end of lambing season.

Mr Kelly explained. “Mr Stewart was out checking his ewes.

“He was aware the complainer had entered one of his fields and was in extremely close proximity to a newly born lamb.

“Mr Stewart knew that the lamb was a twin, and it was following the gentleman.

“There was a very real danger it’s mother would reject the lamb if this continued.

“The lamb was not in distress, and [the complainer] was not helping the lamb.”

‘He just wanted to exchange details’

Mr Kelly said his client conceded he drove towards Mr Findlay – but only to pass on contact details, so he could report the incident himself.

The defence agent added: “He was irked, but no closer than 6ft near him.

“He drove closer to give him his telephone number.

“He accepts his driving fell below that of a careful and considerate driver – the lack of a valid MOT was an oversight on Mr Stewart’s part.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace handed Stewart, of Pitcaple, Inverurie, nine penalty points and fined him £940.

