Inverurie farmer drove car towards man concerned for lamb’s welfare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Inverurie farmer drove car towards man concerned for lamb’s welfare

Thomas Stewart, 63, drove towards the cyclist, causing him to jump out of the way to avoid being hit by the vehicle.

By Joanne Warnock
Thomas Stewart at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Thomas Stewart at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A well-meaning cyclist showed concern for a flock of sheep – before the farmer drove towards him.

Inverurie farmer Thomas Stewart admitted driving carelessly and driving towards the man on a rural road beside his farm at Gunhill, north of Inverurie, on May 8 this year.

Stewart, 63, claimed to have been “irked” by the man, who had entered his field of ewes during lambing season.

Lambs were the subject of concern to passing member of the public. DC Thomson

The field was on the B9001 near the junction with Gunhill and Balhalgardy near Inverurie.

Thought lamb was in distress

The court heard complainer George Findlay was cycling with his wife at around 7pm on May 8 this year and noticed a lamb was “in distress”.

Fiscal depute Anne Mann said Mr Findlay entered the field to see the animal – just as Stewart arrived in his Shogun Mitsubishi.

A “disagreement” between the two men began.

“At this time, Mr Findlay exited the field,” Ms Mann explained. “And went to stand on a grass verge.

“He was positioned 25-30 metres away from the accused and his car.

“[Stewart] then drove towards Mr Findlay – at an undetermined speed – causing him to jump out of the way to avoid being hit by the vehicle.”

Argument between the two men

There was then a “brief exchange” between the two men, before Stewart drove off.

Mr Findlay called police who found Stewart did not have an MOT.

Stewart pled guilty to an amended charge of careless driving , having been initially charged with dangerous driving, and admitted having no MOT saying this had been “an oversight”.

A not-guilty plea to a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards Mr Findlay was accepted and Stewart was acquitted of this.

During lambing season

Defence agent Gregor Kelly said Stewart farmed 500 acres at his land near Inverurie, and the incident happened near the end of lambing season.

Mr Kelly explained. “Mr Stewart was out checking his ewes.

“He was aware the complainer had entered one of his fields and was in extremely close proximity to a newly born lamb.

“Mr Stewart knew that the lamb was a twin, and it was following the gentleman.

“There was a very real danger it’s mother would reject the lamb if this continued.

“The lamb was not in distress, and [the complainer] was not helping the lamb.”

‘He just wanted to exchange details’

Mr Kelly said his client conceded he drove towards Mr Findlay – but only to pass on contact details, so he could report the incident himself.

The defence agent added: “He was irked, but no closer than 6ft near him.

“He drove closer to give him his telephone number.

“He accepts his driving fell below that of a careful and considerate driver – the lack of a valid MOT was an oversight on Mr Stewart’s part.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace handed Stewart, of Pitcaple, Inverurie, nine penalty points and fined him £940.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.