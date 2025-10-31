‘Frustrated’ patient who threatened Inverness hospital worker fined

A hospital receptionist felt threatened when a man shouted incoherently at her, before warning the NHS worker: “I don’t forget.”

Colin MacLeod had to queue behind another patient when he went to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness around 10pm on September 10 2023.

When the female staff member, who was working alone, asked for his details, he refused to give them, telling her she “should know who he was”.

The 51-year-old then became agitated, pacing and shouting before making the sinister comment, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

MacLeod was not present in the dock for sentencing.

Accused became agitated

However, having read background reports, Sheriff Gary Aitken agreed to deal with the matter in his absence.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Coakley told the court it was around 10pm when MacLeod turned up as the woman was working alone in the hospital reception.

“The accused was initially waiting behind another patient in the queue before approaching the desk,” Ms Coakley explained.

“When asking him for his details, the accused became agitated and stated [she] should know who he was so he wouldn’t be telling her.

“He became increasingly agitated toward her, raising his voice so he was shouting at her.”

‘He was shouting almost incoherently’

The court heard MacLeod then walked backwards and forwards between the desk and the waiting area.

“Each time he returned, he was shouting almost incoherently,” the prosecutor said.

He continued his “rambling” before “removing his baseball cap and shouting”.

The fiscal depute added: “He appeared to direct it at her and said, “I don’t forget,” adding that the worker “felt threatened” as a result.

‘Lady was only doing her job’

The matter was reported to police, and MacLeod traced.

When charged, he told officers: “I was very frustrated that day.”

Solicitor Willie Young, defending MacLeod, said: “Given the opportunity to calmly reflect on his behaviour, he understands that it was completely inappropriate for him to take out his frustration on this lady who was only doing her job.

“He wishes me to apologise.”

Sheriff Aitken handed MacLeod, of Rowan Road, Inverness, a total financial penalty of £640.

