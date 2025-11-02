Drunk man threatened Golspie hotel worker then made vile threat to police

A drunk man threatened a Golspie hotel worker, then made a vile threat to an officer called to deal with him.

Andrew Shearer was intoxicated when he entered the Co-op on Main Street, Golspie with his behaviour “veering between annoying and aggressive,” a sheriff was told this week

When police were called to deal with him, Shearer asked an officer: “”Will it be funny when I shove my t***** up your a***?”

Shearer, 39, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of threatening and abusive behaviour in relation to his behaviour on September 10, 2025.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Coakley told the court that Shearer entered the Coop store on Main Street in Golspie and staff noted that he was “intoxicated”.

Annoying and aggressive

The court heard that, while in the store, Shearer’s demeanour veered between “annoying and aggressive”.

For around an hour, Shearer came and went from the store – on one occasion swearing at a staff member and then telling her his name.

At 7.30pm, workers removed him from the shop – but noted that he crossed the street and entered The Salt House hotel.

Once inside, he came close to a staff member and told them: “I’m going to rip you up,” before telling another worker: “I’m going to f*** you up.”

“All witnesses were placed in a state of fear,” Ms Coakley told the court.

Police attended and Shearer told one officer: “Will it be funny when I shove my t***** up your a***?” before threatening: “I will get you one day.”

‘An unrelenting tirade of belligerence’

Shearer also used homophobic slurs during what was described as “an unrelenting tirade of belligerence.”

Solicitor David Patterson told the court the incident was “not one of Mr Shearer’s finest moments.”

He said the 39-year-old had suffered an “unsettled upbringing ” and had been using alcohol and a substance as a coping mechanism.

Mr Patterson told the court Shearer had since “reflected on this pattern” and now had a better understanding of the triggers in his life and that Shearer was embarrassed by his own actions.

He added: “The penny has finally dropped.

“He appreciates he is a man who just can’t drink; he is a man who shouldn’t drink alcohol.”

‘You crawled up the inside of a bottle’

Sheriff Gary Aitken told Shearer: “This was appalling conduct over an extended period directed towards people who are simply doing their job.

“They don’t need to be subjected to filth of this kind from you just because you have crawled up the inside of a bottle.”

He placed Shearer, of Telford Street, Bellshill, on a community payback order requiring him to complete 130 hours of unpaid work over 18 months.