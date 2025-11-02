Drunk man threatened Golspie hotel worker then made vile threat to police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Drunk man threatened Golspie hotel worker then made vile threat to police

Andrew Shearer, 39, then subjected police to an "unrelenting tirade of belligerence", Inverness Sheriff Court was told

By Jenni Gee
THe incident began on Main Street, Golspie. Image: Google Street View
THe incident began on Main Street, Golspie. Image: Google Street View

A drunk man threatened a Golspie hotel worker, then made a vile threat to an officer called to deal with him.

Andrew Shearer was intoxicated when he entered the Co-op on Main Street, Golspie with his behaviour “veering between annoying and aggressive,” a sheriff was told this week

When police were called to deal with him, Shearer asked an officer: “”Will it be funny when I shove my t***** up your a***?”

Shearer, 39, appeared at Inverness Sheriff  Court to admit a single charge of threatening and abusive behaviour in relation to his behaviour on September 10, 2025.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Coakley told the court that Shearer entered the Coop store on Main Street in Golspie and staff noted that he was “intoxicated”.

Annoying and aggressive

The court heard that, while in the store, Shearer’s demeanour veered between “annoying and aggressive”.

For around an hour, Shearer came and went from the store – on one occasion swearing at a staff member and then telling her his name.

At 7.30pm, workers removed him from the shop – but noted that he crossed the street and entered The Salt House hotel.

Once inside, he came close to a staff member and told them: “I’m going to rip you up,” before telling another worker: “I’m going to f*** you up.”

“All witnesses were placed in a state of fear,” Ms Coakley told the court.

Police attended and Shearer told one officer: “Will it be funny when I shove my t***** up your a***?” before threatening: “I will get you one day.”

‘An unrelenting tirade of belligerence’

Shearer also used homophobic slurs during what was described as “an unrelenting tirade of belligerence.”

Solicitor David Patterson told the court the incident was “not one of Mr Shearer’s finest moments.”

He said the 39-year-old had suffered an “unsettled upbringing ” and had been using alcohol and a substance as a coping mechanism.

Mr Patterson told the court Shearer had since “reflected on this pattern” and now had a better understanding of the triggers in his life and that Shearer was embarrassed by his own actions.

He added: “The penny has finally dropped.

“He appreciates he is a man who just can’t drink; he is a man who shouldn’t drink alcohol.”

‘You crawled up the inside of a bottle’

Sheriff Gary Aitken told Shearer: “This was appalling conduct over an extended period directed towards people who are simply doing their job.

“They don’t need to be subjected to filth of this kind from you just because you have crawled up the inside of a bottle.”

He placed Shearer, of Telford Street, Bellshill, on a community payback order requiring him to complete 130 hours of unpaid work over 18 months.