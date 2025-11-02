Wick to Perth joyrider’s 115mph police chase down wrong side of A9

A joyriding early release prisoner from Wick who led a 115mph police chase in a stolen car on the wrong side of the A9 has been jailed.

Scott Shearer evaded officers for more than 200 miles after stealing a Mercedes-Benz from outside a property in his Caithness home town.

When he crept in to snatch the car keys, the owner heard him moving around — but thought it was her cat and went back to sleep.

Shearer’s eight-hour joyride was finally halted by officers who used a stinger to burst the Merc’s tyres on the outskirts of Perth.

His offending came just weeks after he was freed from jail early, having previously received a 16-month custodial sentence.

Two cars stolen, one abandoned with two flat tyres and another missing

The 21-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted stealing two cars from the house in Wick in the early hours of March 27 this year.

Shearer also pled guilty to driving dangerously and without insurance on the A9 between Pitlochry and Perth later that day.

Fiscal depute Laurelle Johnstone said the vehicles were parked outside the owner’s house in Huddart Street.

She had gone to bed, not realising she had left her front door unlocked.

Keys for a Jaguar were on the kitchen table, and the keys for the Mercedes had been placed on a shelf behind the front door.

“At around 1am, the witness was woken from her sleep by a noise at the address,” the prosecutor said.

“She thought it was her cat and didn’t investigate. She then heard footsteps outside.”

About two hours later, Police Scotland received word of an abandoned Jaguar in another part of the town.

It was badly damaged with two flat tyres and one tyre completely off.

When the police spoke with the car’s keeper, she confirmed that her Mercedes was missing.

Shearer’s passenger hurled soft drinks at pursuing police cars

Police carried out a search for the vehicle and by 7.30am it became clear the car had left the Caithness area.

Detectives were tipped off that it was travelling south, down the A9.

Multiple police cars were then positioned at strategic points along the trunk road.

As soon as officers spotted the suspect near Fonab, the police vehicles slowed down the traffic to approximately 20mph.

“Effectively, they were creating a rolling roadblock,” Ms Johnstone said.

Just after 9am, when the Mercedes approached the block, officers activated sirens and lights.

But instead of coming to a halt, Shearer drove onto the verge and accelerated away, hitting a police car.

Then Shearer’s passenger hurled soft drinks out a side window, which bounced off police cars onto the roadway.

“A pursuit was declared to the area control room,” the fiscal depute added.

Motorists forced to swerve to avoid head-on collisions

Officers followed the Mercedes as it continued to travel south, straddling both lanes at speeds of up to 115mph.

Shearer continued at the same extraordinarily high speed in the single carriageway section, the court heard.

When he reached the next dualled area, he steered into the northbound lane and sped towards oncoming traffic.

Motorists were forced to swerve out of his way.

At this point, he was driving around 90mph.

One police officer travelled ahead to warn oncoming drivers, while another drew up parallel with Shearer in the southbound lane.

Next, Shearer drove the wrong way down the B867 slip road into Bankfoot, before turning onto an unclassified farm road.

The car was shortly after seen heading over the flyover into Luncarty.

He drove through the village while still being pursued by the police.

When he returned to the A9 near Inveralmond roundabout, his vehicle was finally stopped by a police stinger across the road.

An officer smashed the car’s side window to remove Shearer from the driver’s seat.

Both he and his 24-year-old passenger were then arrested.

Offender’s dad ‘extremely concerned about his behaviour’ after jail release

Shearer’s defence agent, Ian Brechany, told the court: “It’s quite a tale.”

The lawyer admitted that efforts to keep his client out of trouble and avoid further offending “simply hasn’t worked”.

Shearer had been released early from a 16-month sentence on March 4 this year, it was revealed during court proceedings.

“He’d come out and stayed with his father, who is extremely concerned about his behaviour,” Mr Brechany explained.

He went off the rails at an early age – Ian Brechany, defence solicitor

Shearer had, on the night not long before the early morning car theft, gone to a party with friends — near to where the cars were stolen.

However, it was claimed he had little memory of being in the Jaguar.

“That is no doubt to do with what he had been consuming at the party,” Mr Brechany added.

The court was told Shearer had planned to use the Mercedes to drive his passenger back home to Falkirk.

“He went off the rails at an early age,” the solicitor said. “There were great hopes that progress he had made would continue, but that hasn’t happened.”

Sheriff George Way took account of Shearer’s “atrocious” criminal record, as well as his young age.

He jailed the offender for 18 months and banned him from driving for two years.