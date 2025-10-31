Aberdeenshire boxer avoids jail after Union Street fast food assault on another boy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeenshire boxer avoids jail after Union Street fast food assault on another boy

Liam Duncan admitted the attack which was on a stranger while he was intoxicated

By Joanne Warnock
Liam Duncan appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court this week. Supplied by Facebook
Liam Duncan appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court this week. Supplied by Facebook

A teenage Aberdeenshire boxer has avoided jail – for now – after admitting punching another teen outside a Union Street fast food chain.

Liam Duncan, 18, was aged 17 at the time of the attack, which took place outside Aberdeen’s German Doner Kebab shop on Union Street last year.

Duncan, who is already carrying out a community payback order (CPO) for another crime, was given a deferred sentence to be of good behaviour after admitting two assaults.

Liam Duncan appeared ad Aberdeen Sheriff Court Picture shows; Liam Duncan. Unknown. Supplied by Boxing Scotland

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told this week that Duncan, of Parnassis Gardens, Fyvie, and an associate had been at the fast-food restaurant shortly before midnight on June 23, 2024.

The court was told Duncan was intoxicated and began shouting at the two teen complainers who were also at the shop.

Fiscal depute Gregor Forbes said: “Because of this, the two complainers began shouting back, and thereafter left the shop walking up Union Street.”

Random attack

Mr Forbes said Duncan and his associate followed the two complainers.

He added: “Near to Carnegie’s Brae, a physical altercation took place.

“Duncan punched the first complainer on his head, causing his nose to bleed and chipping his front tooth.

“Duncan and the unidentified male he was with approached the second complainer throwing more punches, but they did not connect.”

Police were nearby

The victim flagged down passing police, who saw his face was covered in blood, the court heard.

The 17-year-old did not need medical treatment.

Iain McGregor, for Duncan, said his client was also 17 at the time of the offence and had been under the influence of drink and drugs.

“His recollection of events is vague to say the least,” Mr McGregor continued.

Already on a community order

Mr McGregor explained that Duncan was currently on a CPO – imposed in July and including 120 hours of unpaid work.

“He had completed 24 hours so far. He is making efforts and has no other outstanding matters before the court.”

Sheriff Thomas McCartney said this was “not very impressive”, adding: “That could only have been a few sessions.

“This was a serious offence – assaults on random strangers.

Dangerous behaviour

“It was made much more serious by the fact that you are a trained boxer.

“So punching somebody with that expert training is very dangerous.”

The sheriff said he would defer sentence to see if Duncan could be of good behaviour and make some progress on his existing CPO.

Duncan was ordered to return to court on January 30, 2026, and was warned this was a direct alternative to a custodial sentence.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.