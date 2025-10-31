Aberdeenshire boxer avoids jail after Union Street fast food assault on another boy

A teenage Aberdeenshire boxer has avoided jail – for now – after admitting punching another teen outside a Union Street fast food chain.

Liam Duncan, 18, was aged 17 at the time of the attack, which took place outside Aberdeen’s German Doner Kebab shop on Union Street last year.

Duncan, who is already carrying out a community payback order (CPO) for another crime, was given a deferred sentence to be of good behaviour after admitting two assaults.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told this week that Duncan, of Parnassis Gardens, Fyvie, and an associate had been at the fast-food restaurant shortly before midnight on June 23, 2024.

The court was told Duncan was intoxicated and began shouting at the two teen complainers who were also at the shop.

Fiscal depute Gregor Forbes said: “Because of this, the two complainers began shouting back, and thereafter left the shop walking up Union Street.”

Random attack

Mr Forbes said Duncan and his associate followed the two complainers.

He added: “Near to Carnegie’s Brae, a physical altercation took place.

“Duncan punched the first complainer on his head, causing his nose to bleed and chipping his front tooth.

“Duncan and the unidentified male he was with approached the second complainer throwing more punches, but they did not connect.”

Police were nearby

The victim flagged down passing police, who saw his face was covered in blood, the court heard.

The 17-year-old did not need medical treatment.

Iain McGregor, for Duncan, said his client was also 17 at the time of the offence and had been under the influence of drink and drugs.

“His recollection of events is vague to say the least,” Mr McGregor continued.

Already on a community order

Mr McGregor explained that Duncan was currently on a CPO – imposed in July and including 120 hours of unpaid work.

“He had completed 24 hours so far. He is making efforts and has no other outstanding matters before the court.”

Sheriff Thomas McCartney said this was “not very impressive”, adding: “That could only have been a few sessions.

“This was a serious offence – assaults on random strangers.

Dangerous behaviour

“It was made much more serious by the fact that you are a trained boxer.

“So punching somebody with that expert training is very dangerous.”

The sheriff said he would defer sentence to see if Duncan could be of good behaviour and make some progress on his existing CPO.

Duncan was ordered to return to court on January 30, 2026, and was warned this was a direct alternative to a custodial sentence.

