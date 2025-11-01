Dolphin watcher ‘saw Aberdeen tour boat captain speed towards dolphins’ – trial hears

A marine life enthusiast saw an Aberdeen skipper “split” a pod of dolphins by deliberately speeding towards them in his tour boat, a court has heard.

Boat captain Richard Greenhowe is on trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he faces four charges of disturbing both dolphins and whales near the mouth of Aberdeen Harbour on several dates during the summer of 2023.

One charge alleges that Greenhowe repeatedly drove his boat, SeaCab, at a pod of dolphins at speed on June 4 2023 at Torry Battery.

He is additionally accused of “deliberately or recklessly” driving over another pod of dolphins on July 22 of the same year.

Again, on July 22, Greenhowe is accused of driving over a third pod of dolphins at Torry Battery and a pod of pilot whales eight days later on July 30 at the same location.

Greenhowe, 51, denies all the charges against him.

Claims dolphins were forced to ‘scatter’

On the third day of trial, the court heard from Shorewatch volunteer Monika Carrie, 66.

She claims Greenhowe drove his boat into the harbour and “moved straight for the animals” swimming near the north pier.

Ms Carrie alleged that, when the dolphins moved out of the path of Mr Greenhowe’s boat, he pursued them towards the south pier and deliberately drove his boat too close.

“He split the pod into two groups,” she said, which caused the animals to “scatter”.

The dolphin watcher claimed Greenhowe continued this behaviour for the “entire hour of the tour” and repeatedly prevented the animals “leaving the harbour mouth” while his engine was on.

Fiscal depute Gerard Drugan asked Ms Carrie: “There’s a code regarding how people should approach dolphins, isn’t there?” Mr Drugan asked her.

She replied: “It says you should switch off your engine and wait for the animals to move away before continuing your journey.

“You should always maintain a 100m distance, especially if there are young with them.”

Asked by Mr Drugan how close she believed Greenhowe to be, she replied “a couple of meters at the most”.

Lawyer claims disturbance is a ‘concept’

However, Ms Carrie’s competency to determine what defines a “disturbance” was called into question by Greenhowe’s defence solicitor Gareth Reid KC.

He put it to Ms Carrie that Aberdeen Harbour was a busy place with lots of boats and ships coming and going and that it was “not unknown for dolphins to be comfortable” near the harbour mouth.

“Yes,” she agreed.

The defence lawyer then put it to Ms Carrie that, even if Greenhowe was in breach of the guidelines she specified, the “guidelines are not law” and that “recognising a disturbance is almost a scientific observation”.

Witness had no scientific qualifications

He then quizzed Ms Carrie on whether she had any scientific qualifications in relation to what constitutes the disturbance of marine life, to which she replied that she did not.

She had been a British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) member since 2014 and had undergone extensive training to spot the disturbance of marine animals.

Mr Reid then asked Ms Carrie whether a disturbance of dolphins and whales was merely a “concept” and, in reality, had to be a determination that someone with “scientific acumen” would make.

“It’s a bit of both,” she replied.

Mr Reid added: “So we are to understand that your assessment of a disturbance is based upon training with the organisations to which you have referred combined with reading guidance that is freely available?”

Ms Carrie replied that her role was to “suspect disturbance, raise the issue and forward it to those scientifically qualified.

“I believe I am capable of this.”

Mr Reid put it to Ms Carrie that “annoyance” in a marine animal was different from a “disturbance” and that she had established that she was not qualified to comment on a disturbance.

“In my eyes, and in my observations, a disturbance has taken place,” she said, adding “the judgement for that is not mine.”

The trial, before Sheriff James Hastie, will reconvene on November 17.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.