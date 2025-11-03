Man avoids jail over £40k cannabis farm after being trafficked to Aberdeen

A man who was caught looking after a £40,000 cannabis farm in an Aberdeen suburb has avoided jail.

Denis Dulla, then 20, was found at the Cairnfield Place property in Midstocket with 50 mature cannabis plants.

Police arrived at the site – which had a sophisticated heating and ventilation system – following a tip-off on May 24 last year.

Sophisticated set up

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr said: “On the same day, a cable jointer from Scottish and Southern Electricity Network attended the locus and confirmed the electricity meter had been bypassed.

“He disconnected the bypass and made the property safe.

“Samples of a number of the plants were later tested and confirmed to be cannabis.

“Each plant had a potential street value of between £220 and £810, and a combined value of £11,000 and £40,500.”

Admitted cannabis production

Dulla, 22, pled guilty to a charge of producing cannabis, but not guilty pleas were accepted for supplying the drug and bypassing the electricity meter.

Speaking on Dulla’s behalf, Paul Barnett explained that his client had been brought to the UK from Albania as a teen, accruing a debt to his traffickers, which jumped from £2,000 to £15,000 upon his arrival in the country.

Mr Barnett told the court Dulla was forced to work for his traffickers, initially in London, by being a caretaker for drug farms and “pressure” was applied to ensure his compliance.

Tried to escape from traffickers

“He managed to escape,” Mr Barnett went on. “And evaded the group until 2024, when he was trafficked to Aberdeen under threats of violence, and came under duress.

“He had only been in this caretaking role for two weeks before the police arrived.”

Mr Barnett asked for a community-based disposal for his client and noted that he had been keeping in touch and had turned up to court, adding: “He could have been tempted to lose touch.”

Exploitation by others

Sheriff Craig Findlater said he “just” agreed with the recommendation in Dulla’s background report to issue a community payback order, saying: “I take into account your young age.

“You are still young and have no previous convictions. You had been trafficked to this country and were exploited by others.

“The author of your report recommends a community payback order and I just agree with that.”

Sheriff Findlater ordered Dulla, whose address was given as Hertfordshire, to carry out 240 hours of unpaid work with 12 months as a direct alternative to custody.

