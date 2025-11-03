Man avoids jail over £40k cannabis farm after being trafficked to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Man avoids jail over £40k cannabis farm after being trafficked to Aberdeen

Denis Dulla was forced by a crime gang to care for the drugs in an Aberdeen suburb after receiving threats of violence.

By Joanne Warnock
Denis Dulla appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
A man who was caught looking after a £40,000 cannabis farm in an Aberdeen suburb has avoided jail.

Denis Dulla, then 20, was found at the Cairnfield Place property in Midstocket with 50 mature cannabis plants.

Police arrived at the site – which had a sophisticated heating and ventilation system – following a tip-off on May 24 last year.

Sophisticated set up

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr said: “On the same day, a cable jointer from Scottish and Southern Electricity Network attended the locus and confirmed the electricity meter had been bypassed.

“He disconnected the bypass and made the property safe.

“Samples of a number of the plants were later tested and confirmed to be cannabis.

“Each plant had a potential street value of between £220 and £810, and a combined value of £11,000 and £40,500.”

Admitted cannabis production

Dulla, 22, pled guilty to a charge of producing cannabis, but not guilty pleas were accepted for supplying the drug and bypassing the electricity meter.

Speaking on Dulla’s behalf, Paul Barnett explained that his client had been brought to the UK from Albania as a teen, accruing a debt to his traffickers, which jumped from £2,000 to £15,000 upon his arrival in the country.

Mr Barnett told the court Dulla was forced to work for his traffickers, initially in London, by being a caretaker for drug farms and “pressure” was applied to ensure his compliance.

Tried to escape from traffickers

“He managed to escape,” Mr Barnett went on. “And evaded the group until 2024, when he was trafficked to Aberdeen under threats of violence, and came under duress.

“He had only been in this caretaking role for two weeks before the police arrived.”

Mr Barnett asked for a community-based disposal for his client and noted that he had been keeping in touch and had turned up to court, adding: “He could have been tempted to lose touch.”

Exploitation by others

Sheriff Craig Findlater said he “just” agreed with the recommendation in Dulla’s background report to issue a community payback order, saying: “I take into account your young age.

“You are still young and have no previous convictions. You had been trafficked to this country and were exploited by others.

“The author of your report recommends a community payback order and I just agree with that.”

Sheriff Findlater ordered Dulla, whose address was given as Hertfordshire, to carry out 240 hours of unpaid work with 12 months as a direct alternative to custody.

