Dealer jailed after police dog sniffs out drugs parcel at post office

An Aberdeen drug dealer has been jailed after a suspicious delivery to his address was detected by a sniffer dog at the sorting office.

Police dog Hamish sniffed out the cocaine while on duty at the Royal Mail sorting office earlier this year.

Police intercepted the parcel, which was bound for an address on Torry’s Victoria Road, and opened it.

Hamish alerted to parcel

Inside, they found cocaine hidden within clothing and a paint tin.

Ciaran Kennedy, 23, admitted two charges of drug supply at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after being found at the property where the parcel was bound for.

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr told the court officers and police dog Hamish had been at the Wellington Road sorting office on the morning of April 24 this year, scanning special delivery parcels.

She went on: “During the scanning process, PD Hamish indicated on a parcel addressed to Victoria Road.

Sniffer dog got a whiff of drugs

“Police, on opening said parcel found what appeared to be controlled drugs. The parcel was then taken to Kittybrewser Police Office for further examination.

“Upon further examination, officers removed a tub of paint which contained a black bin liner package from which was seized: a black jumper, a white towel, wrapping and a vacuum pack containing white powder.”

Police search property

Officers then went to the address named on the parcel and found Kennedy and one other male inside, along with several mobile phones and £2,590 in cash.

Ms Kerr told the court the search also found wraps of cocaine, heroin and a phone which had the word ‘STAN’ written on it.

She added: “This phone number was assessed as being the ‘dealer’ phone for the STAN county line and relates to the handset found in possession of accused Kennedy when arrested by police.”

More drugs discovered

“A Post Office receipt was also recovered,” Ms Kerr continued. “Which was for a package posted from the post office at Balnagask Road to an address in Liverpool.”

Merseyside Police were then informed and they searched that address, finding the package from Aberdeen which had been opened and was now empty.

In total, police seized £37,700 of cocaine and £440 of heroin from the Victoria Road property.

Kennedy pleaded guilty to two charges of drug supply.

Sentencing

Speaking on Kennedy’s behalf, Jenny Logan said her client had been working to pay off a drug debt and recognised the “wrong cycle he had fallen into”.

Sheriff Craig Findlater said it was a “plainly serious” offence, given the quantity of drugs involved.

“In addition to that, £2,500 of cash was found and a handset linked to a county lines group,” he added.

“The background report speaks to the good and bad aspects of you, and a character reference speaks well of you.

“I hope you use your time in custody to reflect – and can put this behind you.”

Kennedy was jailed for a total of 28 months, backdated to April 25, when he was placed on remand in HMP Barlinnie for this offence.

