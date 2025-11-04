Dealer jailed after police dog sniffs out drugs parcel at post office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Dealer jailed after police dog sniffs out drugs parcel at post office

Police sniffer dog Hamish discovered drugs while on duty at an Aberdeen sorting office

By Joanne Warnock
Police dog Hamish discovered the drugs at the Royal Mail sorting office.
Police dog Hamish discovered the drugs at the Royal Mail sorting office.

An Aberdeen drug dealer has been jailed after a suspicious delivery to his address was detected by a sniffer dog at the sorting office.

Police dog Hamish sniffed out the cocaine while on duty at the Royal Mail sorting office earlier this year.

Police intercepted the parcel, which was bound for an address on Torry’s Victoria Road, and opened it.

Hamish alerted to parcel

Inside, they found cocaine hidden within clothing and a paint tin.

Ciaran Kennedy, 23, admitted two charges of drug supply at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after being found at the property where the parcel was bound for.

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr told the court officers and police dog Hamish had been at the Wellington Road sorting office on the morning of April 24 this year, scanning special delivery parcels.

She went on: “During the scanning process, PD Hamish indicated on a parcel addressed to Victoria Road.

Sniffer dog got a whiff of drugs

“Police, on opening said parcel found what appeared to be controlled drugs. The parcel was then taken to Kittybrewser Police Office for further examination.

“Upon further examination, officers removed a tub of paint which contained a black bin liner package from which was seized: a black jumper, a white towel, wrapping and a vacuum pack containing white powder.”

Police search property

Officers then went to the address named on the parcel and found Kennedy and one other male inside, along with several mobile phones and £2,590 in cash.

Ms Kerr told the court the search also found wraps of cocaine, heroin and a phone which had the word ‘STAN’ written on it.

She added: “This phone number was assessed as being the ‘dealer’ phone for the STAN county line and relates to the handset found in possession of accused Kennedy when arrested by police.”

More drugs discovered

“A Post Office receipt was also recovered,” Ms Kerr continued. “Which was for a package posted from the post office at Balnagask Road to an address in Liverpool.”

Merseyside Police were then informed and they searched that address, finding the package from Aberdeen which had been opened and was now empty.

In total, police seized £37,700 of cocaine and £440 of heroin from the Victoria Road property.

Kennedy pleaded guilty to two charges of drug supply.

Sentencing

Speaking on Kennedy’s behalf, Jenny Logan said her client had been working to pay off a drug debt and recognised the “wrong cycle he had fallen into”.

Sheriff Craig Findlater said it was a “plainly serious” offence, given the quantity of drugs involved.

“In addition to that, £2,500 of cash was found and a handset linked to a county lines group,” he added.

“The background report speaks to the good and bad aspects of you, and a character reference speaks well of you.

“I hope you use your time in custody to reflect – and can put this behind you.”

Kennedy was jailed for a total of 28 months, backdated to April 25, when he was placed on remand in HMP Barlinnie for this offence.

