Crime & Courts

Fetterangus offshore worker’s drink-driving excuse ‘stretches belief’

Peterhead Sheriff Court heard Jake Ritchie had not planned to drive home after taking his car to the pub. But he did and crashed into a tree.

By Jamie Ross
Jake Ritchie had claimed he had no intention to drive home from the pub. Image: Facebook
An offshore worker from Fetterangus has been told his story of having no intention of driving home from the pub stretched believability.

Jake Ritchie was in the dock at Peterhead Sheriff Court, where he admitted to a single charge of driving more than three times the legal limit for alcohol.

The 29-year-old, who the court was told had planned to walk home from his local pub, was banned from the roads by a sceptical Sheriff Annella Cowan.

‘It was me driving’

Fiscal depute Lindsay Shields told the court police had attended Fetterangus‘s Ferguson Street on October 26 this year after receiving reports of a single-car crash.

There, they found Ritchie’s Ford Fiesta, which had collided with a tree.

“They thereafter attended the accused’s home address where they traced him,” Mr Shields said.

“He was found to be under the influence of alcohol at that time.

“The accused responded, ‘it was me driving’. He thereafter provided a positive sample of breath for alcohol.”

Ritchie’s sample would be found to contain 79mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22mcg.

His address, given as Playing Fields, is just 0.3miles from the village’s only pub – about a six-minute walk.

Peterhead Sheriff Court.
The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

Story ‘stretches belief’

Defence solicitor Leonard Burkinshaw said his client had driven back to his home because his partner had taken unwell.

“He had taken the car,” he said.

“His intention was to walk home after that. However, Mr Ritchie’s partner had taken unwell and he decided to take the car.

“Unfortunately, due to the weather, the car did go off-road. It was directly opposite his house.”

He added that Ritchie, who earns between £40-50,000 per year, was in a position to pay any fine within two months.

Handing him a one-year ban, Sheriff Cowan cast doubt on Ritchie’s story.

“Anyone who takes a car to the pub intending to walk home stretches belief,” she said.

In addition to his ban, Ritchie will also pay a fine of £790.