Alness rooftop stand-off ended with cigarette and bottle of juice

A man who engaged in a rooftop stand-off with police at his mother’s Alness home was eventually tempted down by a cigarette and a bottle of juice.

Aiden Ziakis took a garden fork and climbed on top of a lean-to extension at the Firhill address.

He refused to come down, shouting racist and ableist slurs at officers, but was eventually persuaded to give himself up with promises of hydration and a smoke.

Ziakis, 28, appeared at Tain Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously admitted a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour in relation to the incident on August 30.

Fiscal depute Grant McLennan told the court that on that date, Ziakis’ mother contacted police to remove her son from her address.

Officers visited the property and found Ziakis inside, but after they asked him to leave, he went into the rear garden and climbed onto the roof.

“He had gone up there with a garden fork and refused to come down when asked to do so,” Mr McLennan said.

Homophobic, racist and ableist slurs

The prosecutor told Sheriff Gary Aitken that negotiation began, during which Ziakis shouted various offensive remarks towards officers.

Mr McLennan continued: “About 4pm, Mr Ziakis came down voluntarily in exchange for a couple of everyday items – a cigarette and a bottle of juice.”

He was then cautioned and charged.

Solicitor Rory Gowans, for Ziakis, had conceded at the last calling of the case that his client “does have a bit of a record” but said he believed the behaviour may have been the result of a lack of support following the end of a previous community payback order.

He said: “It is an attendance at the house, he has gone on to the roof, there is a stand-off between him and police officers.”

Speaking at this week’s sentencing hearing, Mr Gowans said that his client had apologised to officers immediately after the incident.

He said Ziakis had difficulties with his mental health and lived a “fairly isolated existence”.

‘Frustrations’ didn’t justify response

He told the sheriff: “Whatever his frustrations, which he did explain to me, it doesn’t justify the response that he displayed on that day.

“He does apologise to those affected and to the court.”

Sheriff Aitken placed Ziakis, now of Mansfield Estate, Tain, on a structured deferred sentence until May of next year, during which time he will remain under the supervision of the social work department.