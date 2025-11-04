Alness rooftop stand-off ended with cigarette and bottle of juice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alness rooftop stand-off ended with cigarette and bottle of juice

Aiden Ziakis had climbed onto a roof at his mother's home with a garden fork, but was eventually tempted down with offers of hydration and nicotine.

By Jenni Gee
The incident took place in Firhill, Alness. Image: Google Street View
A man who engaged in a rooftop stand-off with police at his mother’s Alness home was eventually tempted down by a cigarette and a bottle of juice.

Aiden Ziakis took a garden fork and climbed on top of a lean-to extension at the Firhill address.

He refused to come down, shouting racist and ableist slurs at officers, but was eventually persuaded to give himself up with promises of hydration and a smoke.

Ziakis, 28, appeared at Tain Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously admitted a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour in relation to the incident on August 30.

Fiscal depute Grant McLennan told the court that on that date, Ziakis’ mother contacted police to remove her son from her address.

Officers visited the property and found Ziakis inside, but after they asked him to leave, he went into the rear garden and climbed onto the roof.

“He had gone up there with a garden fork and refused to come down when asked to do so,” Mr McLennan said.

Homophobic, racist and ableist slurs

The prosecutor told Sheriff Gary Aitken that negotiation began, during which Ziakis shouted various offensive remarks towards officers.

Mr McLennan continued: “About 4pm, Mr Ziakis came down voluntarily in exchange for a couple of everyday items – a cigarette and a bottle of juice.”

He was then cautioned and charged.

Solicitor Rory Gowans, for Ziakis, had conceded at the last calling of the case that his client “does have a bit of a record” but said he believed the behaviour may have been the result of a lack of support following the end of a previous community payback order.

He said: “It is an attendance at the house, he has gone on to the roof, there is a stand-off between him and police officers.”

Speaking at this week’s sentencing hearing, Mr Gowans said that his client had apologised to officers immediately after the incident.

He said Ziakis had difficulties with his mental health and lived a “fairly isolated existence”.

‘Frustrations’ didn’t justify response

He told the sheriff: “Whatever his frustrations, which he did explain to me, it doesn’t justify the response that he displayed on that day.

“He does apologise to those affected and to the court.”

Sheriff Aitken placed Ziakis, now of Mansfield Estate, Tain, on a structured deferred sentence until May of next year, during which time he will remain under the supervision of the social work department.