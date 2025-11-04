Peterhead driver banned after taking to the road with crack pipe

A man has lost his driving licence after he was caught with a crack pipe in his pocket by police in Peterhead.

Michael Tapp was in the dock at Peterhead Sheriff Court, where he pleaded guilty to three driving offences stemming from a decision to take to the roads following an argument with his ex-partner.

The 45-year-old would come to the attention of police on October 20 this year during his journey through the Blue Toon.

They suspected he was under the influence, and upon searching him, they found a crack pipe and got a positive result for cocaine from Tapp.

Sleepy and unsteady on his feet

Fiscal depute Lindsay Shields told the court that Tapp was collared at about 10am on the day of the incident when he was spotted on Hanover Street by police.

“At this time, the accused was observed to be very sleepy, and he was unsteady on his feet,” he said.

“They formed the opinion, therefore, that he may be impaired due to either drink or drugs.

“He was subjected to a search where a crack pipe was found to be in his possession.”

Inquiries would then determine that Tapp, whose address was given as Kirk Street, had no driving licence and he admitted he also lacked insurance for the car.

A saliva swab would test positive for cocaine at the scene.

Tapp’s solicitor, George Hilton-Rhind, said his client has not attempted to “minimise his actions” in the matter.

‘Moment of madness’

Mr Hilton-Rhind said Tapp’s recollection of the day is that an argument had taken place between him and his ex over money and that he was not “in the right frame of mind”.

“He decided, in a moment of madness, to take his ex-partner’s car for a drive,” he added.

“He has since apologised to his ex-partner.

“He’s actually looking into the possibility of moving back to Devon to be with his parents, who should be able to assist him and support with his recent forays with illicit substances. He’s looking into the possibility of rehab as well.”

Sentencing Tapp, Sheriff Annella Cowan fined him £1,175 and disqualified him from holding a licence for one year.

“Do not, in any circumstance, drive a motor vehicle,” she warned him.