Peterhead driver banned after taking to the road with crack pipe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Peterhead driver banned after taking to the road with crack pipe

Michael Tapp, who only holds a provisional, was caught after he took his ex partner's car out following an argument.

By Jamie Ross
Michael Tapp has been banned from driving for one year. Image: Facebook
Michael Tapp has been banned from driving for one year. Image: Facebook

A man has lost his driving licence after he was caught with a crack pipe in his pocket by police in Peterhead.

Michael Tapp was in the dock at Peterhead Sheriff Court, where he pleaded guilty to three driving offences stemming from a decision to take to the roads following an argument with his ex-partner.

The 45-year-old would come to the attention of police on October 20 this year during his journey through the Blue Toon.

They suspected he was under the influence, and upon searching him, they found a crack pipe and got a positive result for cocaine from Tapp.

Sleepy and unsteady on his feet

Fiscal depute Lindsay Shields told the court that Tapp was collared at about 10am on the day of the incident when he was spotted on Hanover Street by police.

“At this time, the accused was observed to be very sleepy, and he was unsteady on his feet,” he said.

“They formed the opinion, therefore, that he may be impaired due to either drink or drugs.

“He was subjected to a search where a crack pipe was found to be in his possession.”

Inquiries would then determine that Tapp, whose address was given as Kirk Street, had no driving licence and he admitted he also lacked insurance for the car.

A saliva swab would test positive for cocaine at the scene.

Tapp’s solicitor, George Hilton-Rhind, said his client has not attempted to “minimise his actions” in the matter.

Peterhead Sheriff Court.
The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

‘Moment of madness’

Mr Hilton-Rhind said Tapp’s recollection of the day is that an argument had taken place between him and his ex over money and that he was not “in the right frame of mind”.

“He decided, in a moment of madness, to take his ex-partner’s car for a drive,” he added.

“He has since apologised to his ex-partner.

“He’s actually looking into the possibility of moving back to Devon to be with his parents, who should be able to assist him and support with his recent forays with illicit substances. He’s looking into the possibility of rehab as well.”

Sentencing Tapp, Sheriff Annella Cowan fined him £1,175 and disqualified him from holding a licence for one year.

“Do not, in any circumstance, drive a motor vehicle,” she warned him.

 