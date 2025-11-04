Van driver spared jail after ‘two seconds of inattention’ caused death of pensioner on A9

A driver whose van ploughed into a Forres pensioner who had stopped his car at the side of the A9 has been spared jail at Inverness Sheriff Court.

Hospital radio volunteer Robert Duncan, 90, died at the roadside following the collision at Ralia on March 20 last year.

An eyewitness to the tragedy described how van driver Fraser Syme drove into Mr Duncan’s Ford Fiesta “as if the stationary vehicle wasn’t there”.

In the moments after the afternoon crash, Syme was seen by the roadside in a state of shock and panic, saying: “I have killed a guy.”

Syme, 24, from Bo’ness, appeared for sentencing having previously admitted a single charge under the Road Traffic Act.

OAP may have stopped due to sickness

Fiscal depute Niall MacDonald told the court that, on the date in question, Syme had been travelling back to his employment in Brora after making a delivery near Pitlochry.

Mr Duncan was travelling home from a weekend away with friends, but had pulled his black Ford Fiesta to the side of the road a short distance after the turning for Ralia and Newtonmore.

The court heard that the rear of the vehicle was protruding into the carriageway, and that no hazard lights, indicators or lights were on at the time.

Mr MacDonald said: “Others whom Mr Duncan had been on holiday with had experienced illness as a consequence of food poisoning and it is thought that Mr Duncan may also have been experiencing symptoms which caused him to stop as he had been sick whilst inside the car.”

Witnesses described how two cars travelling ahead of Syme’s van had successfully passed the Fiesta without incident – but Syme, the fiscal depute said, was seen to drive “as if the stationary vehicle was not there”.

Van driver ‘distraught’

Witnesses described how Mr Duncan had exited the vehicle in the moments before the collision.

As a result of the contact, Mr MacDonald told Sheriff Gary Aitken: “The Fiesta was pushed further into the verge and the accused’s van continued north, colliding with Robert Duncan to his left side and causing him to strike the front bumper, bonnet and windscreen.”

In the aftermath of the crash, Syme was seen “distraught” and “in a state of total shock and panic”, stating: “I have killed a guy”.

Members of the public, including a retired doctor, stopped to help Mr Duncan but “immediately it was obvious to her that Mr Duncan had sustained fatal injuries”, Mr MacDonald said.

Driver not under influence of drugs or alcohol

Paramedics were called and attempted CPR at the scene, but Mr Duncan was pronounced dead shortly before 3pm.

Testing showed that Syme was not over alcohol or drug-drive limits at the time of the incident.

The court heard that Mr Duncan, a retired farm worker and model railway enthusiast, presented a show on hospital and community radio station Wave FM in Elgin. He is survived by three adult children.

Drivers ‘two-second’ inattention

Solicitor advocate David Nicolson KC spoke for Syme at the sentencing hearing, telling the court that his client’s “two-second inattention and lack of observation” had had “catastrophic consequences”.

He reminded the sheriff that a witness travelling behind Syme had described his driving as “utterly unremarkable” until that point.

Mr Nicolson said: “He will forever have to live knowing that he has taken the life of another individual, and he will be haunted by that.”

Sheriff Gary Aitken said: “A fatal road traffic collision is always, regardless of the circumstances, a disaster for those concerned.

“The sad reality is that motor vehicles are so much a part of people’s day-to-day lives that it is easy to forget that they are lethal weapons and their use can result in appalling consequences.

“Even those with the best of intentions or otherwise law-abiding, hardworking people can fall foul of the law in these circumstances.

“All it takes is an exceedingly brief moment of inattention at the wheel for life-altering or life-ending consequences to follow that no one intends to happen.

Sheriff : ‘You will live with the consequences’

The sheriff noted that no sentence could alter the tragic outcome of the incident and told Syme: “Whatever I do today, you will live with the consequences of your actions on that day for the rest of your life.”

He placed Syme, of Charles Sneddon Avenue, Bo’ness, on a community payback order, requiring him to complete 200 hours of unpaid work in the community within 18 months.

He also banned him from the roads for 14 months, after which time Syme will need to sit and pass the extended test to drive before getting back behind the wheel.

Speaking after the sentencing, Mr Duncan’s daughter expressed her frustration at the discounts applied to the sentence for the early guilty plea.

She told The Press and Journal: “Any sentence he got would not have been enough, because I now don’t have a dad.”

The bereaved woman – who had been visibly emotional in the public gallery at the conclusion of the case – spoke of her father’s giving nature, saying: “He did a lot for the community, there are many charities that have lost out on that.”

She added: “I have not just lost a father, the community has lost someone who raised money and gave their time. He was involved.”