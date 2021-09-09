Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Environment

COP26: Politicians invited to visit farms and crofts ahead of event

By Gemma Mackie
September 9, 2021, 6:00 am
Farms across Scotland will open their gates to politicians ahead of the COP26 climate summit in November.
Farms across Scotland will open their gates to politicians ahead of the COP26 climate summit in November.

Politicians are being invited to visit farms and crofts across Scotland to find out more about what farmers are doing to tackle climate change, ahead of the COP26 climate event in Glasgow.

Farming union NFU Scotland (NFUS) has teamed up with levy body Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) and SAC Consulting to run a series of fact-finding farm visits this autumn.

The events, which run from today until the conference in November, are designed to highlight ways farmers are working to tackle climate change in Scotland to MSPs, MPs and councillors.

Local farmers will showcase their efforts to reduce emissions, improve biodiversity, and how the industry is investing in measures and technology to help the country achieve net-zero status.

“These fact-finding visits will demonstrate how farmers across Scotland are helping to tackle climate change,” said NFUS political affairs manager, Beatrice Morrice.

“Our members are using and producing renewable energy, investing in low carbon technology, delivering effective carbon capture and investing in biodiversity and wildlife enhancement to help the country reach net-zero.”

QMS hopes the visits will dispel some of the myths around red meat production.

QMS director of market intelligence and external affairs, Sarah Millar, said the tours were designed to equip elected decision-makers with the facts around farming and red meat production ahead of COP26.

She said: “The Scottish red meat industry is a priority sector that supports over 50,000 jobs throughout Scotland, and we look forward to showcasing some of the exciting work our farmers and producers have been doing to put them on a path to meeting the Scottish Government’s Climate Change Act.”

SAC Consulting’s head of food and footprint, Andrew Bauer, said efforts to tackle climate change in the farming sector involved small businesses juggling a huge range of obligations.

He added: “These events provide parliamentarians with a great opportunity to hear from those doing the juggling, helping promote informed discussions about what needs to be done.”

Removing climate pledges in Australia deal would make Paris Agreement ‘useless’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]