Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
News / Environment

Warning to dog-walkers as potential deadly toxic algae found at Loch Lomond

By Ross Hempseed
September 13, 2021, 5:23 pm Updated: September 13, 2021, 5:24 pm
Post Thumbnail

Dog walkers are being urged to be vigilant after a deadly blue-green algae was found at Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park – with fears it could be elsewhere in Scotland too.

Sepa and the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park Authority issued the warning after the algae was found at Duck Bay.

It blooms in warm still water, which due to recent warm weather, has allowed it to thrive – raising fears it could be in other lochs across Scotland too.

The algae, which looks like a layer of blue-green scum on the water’s surface, can produce harmful toxins, which can be deadly to dogs and wild animals.

Humans can develop a rash if the algae comes into direct contact with skin and causes illness if ingested.

People are advised to avoid and report sightings of the algae so that the park authority can rope off the area with warnings to visitors.

Predicting when blue-green algae is likely to appear is difficult as it can appear within a few hours of warm weather and dissapate when temperatures drop.

The algae blooms can form on a still morning around sheltered shore areas, but then get broken up by rain or waves if the wind picks up.

The UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology have verified four recent reports of blue-green algae in Loch Lochy on the west coast as well as seven in Loch Tay in the last month.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal