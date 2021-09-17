COP26: Campaign launched to highlight how farmers are cutting emissions

A new campaign has been launched by farming union NFU Scotland (NFUS) to highlight how farmers and crofters across the country are taking steps to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.

The campaign – #FarmingForTheFuture – aims to highlight what farmers are doing, and have already done, to reach climate change targets.

It will run across social media and a number of graphics have been created for NFUS members and other farmers to share on their personal social media accounts.

Wording on the graphics includes: The carbon footprint of milk produced in the UK is nearly 1/3 lower than the global average; farms and estates in Scotland provide enough renewable energy to power almost 102,000 Scottish homes per year; and the greenhouse gas footprint of Scottish beef is less than 1/2 of the world average.

“We should all be rightly proud of the Scottish farming industry,” said NFUS chief executive officer, Scott Walker.

“Right now there is a big focus on carbon emissions, and this focus will intensify up to COP26 which is to be held in Glasgow.”

He said the Scottish farming sector can and will play its part in combatting climate change by working to cut emissions, whilst maintaining output.

“Everyone who works in the industry knows we have a good story to tell, and this suite of material will help get positive messages out there about Scottish farming,” added Mr Walker.

“This is about promoting good messages about Scottish farming and I encourage everyone to help share these messages.”

The social media graphics are available to download on the NFUS website at nfus.org.uk