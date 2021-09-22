Scotland will come to light as Urquhart Castle stars in a one-of-a-kind short film

An iconic ruinous castle in the Highlands will be the back-drop to a captivating light show showcasing Scotland’s coasts and waters.

Light Waves – a 10-minute film celebrating Gaelic and Scots culture, heritage and tradition and its association with coasts and waters – will premiere at 7pm on Sunday October 17 via live stream.

The one-of-a-kind film will be set against the backdrop of some of Scotland’s most iconic locations – including centuries-old Urquhart Castle near Drumnadrochit.

Other locations will too come to light as they star in the production – including Iona Abbey and Nunnery on the Island of Iona and Blackness Castle on the south shore of the Firth of Forth.

And Historic Environment Scotland (HES) say viewers will “see history light up like never before” as the film is screened as part of Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters.

As well as a dramatic take on he heritage and traditions of Scotland’s coasts and waters, the film also features projections including artwork of St. Columba and animated archive imagery of Herring girls, fishermen and historic maps.

The film will begin with a reflection on the importance of our past connections with coasts and waters and how they have shaped communities, narrated by Colin Bramwell and his poem Caledonian Canal.

Following this, Pàdraig Macaoidh explores Scotland’s long-standing connection to the seas, coasts and lochs through myth and folklore with his Gaelic poem “Mìorbhailean”, which translates to “Wonders”.

The film then reaches a crescendo with award-winning poet Roseanne Watt who considers our past, present and future relationship with, and our responsibility in looking after, our coasts and waters with her poem narrated in Shetlandic Scots.

The three Scottish poets were asked to create poems in English, Gaelic and Scots in response to the provocation of the Gaelic word ‘Aiseag’ which can mean ‘sea vessel’ ‘crossing’, ‘journey’ or act of deliverance and restitution in English.

Produced by Double Take Projections, Light Waves will also project alongside a specially commissioned soundtrack by Scottish band Niteworks.

Gillian Urquhart, Events Manager at HES, said: “With dramatic and immersive displays which have been projected onto historic sites located near Scotland’s shores, and powerful soundscapes of the multilingual poetic narration and emotive music, viewers will be taken on a journey to see Scotland’s history light up like never before.

“Aiseag is a fascinating word that has many meanings that correlate to the narrative and themes explored in Light Waves which not only celebrates our love of Scotland’s coasts and waters but showcases the important link with Gaelic and Scots culture and traditions, and the impact that Scotland’s waterways have had on communities throughout the country.”

Paul Bush OBE, Director of Events at VisitScotland, said: “We are pleased to be supporting Light Waves as part of Year of Coasts and Waters 20/21. Scotland offers the perfect stage to explore our natural environment and built heritage, and this film provides a great opportunity to celebrate the best of our Gaelic and Scots culture, heritage and our beautiful coasts and waters.”

You can watch the film at 7pm on Sunday, October 17 on the HES Facebook and YouTube accounts for free.