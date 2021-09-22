Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotland will come to light as Urquhart Castle stars in a one-of-a-kind short film

By Kirstin Tait
September 22, 2021, 6:06 pm Updated: September 23, 2021, 10:05 am
Urquhart Castle will be one iconic Scottish location set to wow in the short film. Supplied by HES.
An iconic ruinous castle in the Highlands will be the back-drop to a captivating light show showcasing Scotland’s coasts and waters.

Light Waves – a 10-minute film celebrating Gaelic and Scots culture, heritage and tradition and its association with coasts and waters – will premiere at 7pm on Sunday October 17 via live stream.

The one-of-a-kind film will be set against the backdrop of some of Scotland’s most iconic locations – including centuries-old Urquhart Castle near Drumnadrochit.

Other locations will too come to light as they star in the production – including Iona Abbey and Nunnery on the Island of Iona and Blackness Castle on the south shore of the Firth of Forth.

And Historic Environment Scotland (HES) say viewers will “see history light up like never before” as the film is screened as part of Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters.

As well as a dramatic take on he heritage and traditions of Scotland’s coasts and waters, the film also features projections including artwork of St. Columba and animated archive imagery of Herring girls, fishermen and historic maps.

The film will begin with a reflection on the importance of our past connections with coasts and waters and how they have shaped communities, narrated by Colin Bramwell and his poem Caledonian Canal.

Following this, Pàdraig Macaoidh explores Scotland’s long-standing connection to the seas, coasts and lochs through myth and folklore with his Gaelic poem “Mìorbhailean”, which translates to “Wonders”.

The film then reaches a crescendo with award-winning poet Roseanne Watt who considers our past, present and future relationship with, and our responsibility in looking after, our coasts and waters with her poem narrated in Shetlandic Scots.

Viewers will be taken on a journey to see Scotland’s history light up like never before in a film premiering on October 17. Supplied by Historic Environment Scotland (HES).

The three Scottish poets were asked to create poems in English, Gaelic and Scots in response to the provocation of the Gaelic word ‘Aiseag’ which can mean ‘sea vessel’ ‘crossing’, ‘journey’ or act of deliverance and restitution in English.

Produced by Double Take Projections, Light Waves will also project alongside a specially commissioned soundtrack by Scottish band Niteworks.

Gillian Urquhart, Events Manager at HES, said: “With dramatic and immersive displays which have been projected onto historic sites located near Scotland’s shores, and powerful soundscapes of the multilingual poetic narration and emotive music, viewers will be taken on a journey to see Scotland’s history light up like never before.

Urquhart Castle will be the backdrop of an iconic light show. Supplied by HES.

“Aiseag is a fascinating word that has many meanings that correlate to the narrative and themes explored in Light Waves which not only celebrates our love of Scotland’s coasts and waters but showcases the important link with Gaelic and Scots culture and traditions, and the impact that Scotland’s waterways have had on communities throughout the country.”

Paul Bush OBE, Director of Events at VisitScotland, said: “We are pleased to be supporting Light Waves as part of Year of Coasts and Waters 20/21. Scotland offers the perfect stage to explore our natural environment and built heritage, and this film provides a great opportunity to celebrate the best of our Gaelic and Scots culture, heritage and our beautiful coasts and waters.”

You can watch the film at 7pm on Sunday, October 17 on the HES Facebook and YouTube accounts for free.

