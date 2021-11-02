Pupils use Lego, Minecraft and poetry to plan out a green future for north-east

Children’s visions of how they want north-east communities to be handling climate change by 2030 will go on show at COP26.

The North East Scotland Climate Action Network (Nescan) challenged primary and secondary pupils across Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen to get creative and imagine what their communities will need to look like in the push for net zero in Scotland.

Using poetry and painting, and even Lego and Minecraft, the younger generation put their heads together and created a huge variety of different ideas.

Nine winning entries, alongside some other impressive productions, will be taken by Aberdeen Climate Action to go on show at COP26.

‘It was amazing to see the sheer variety of the entries’

The competition was organised alongside the Aberdeen Science Centre and Aberdeen Climate Action (ACA), and was designed to get youngsters thinking about how they can play a part in the fight against climate change.

Alison Stuart, director at ACA, said the prospect of their projects going on show at COP26 really captured the imagination of children in schools across the north-east.

She said: “Us taking their ideas to COP26 really enthused them.

“It was an opportunity for kids to tell us what they want our future to look like.

“They were asked to create any sort of artistic impression of what they want their communities to look like by 2030.

“So we had poems, videos, Lego creations, models, plays, drawings, Minecraft videos, it was amazing to see the sheer variety of all the entries.

“But we’re taking more than just the winners with us to COP26, we’ll have some of the pictures submitted that really show the point these children are making on display as well.

“It was really, really cool, it was just so inspiring to look through all of the entries, it was actually really hard to choose the winners.”