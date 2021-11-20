Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen City Council consider kerbside collections for coffee pod recycling

By Philippa Gerrard
November 20, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: November 20, 2021, 12:00 pm

Whether you stick with instant granules, prefer a cafetiere or grind the beans yourself, there’s no doubt that one method of coffee preparation is more controversial than all the others: Pods.

Made famous by Nespresso as an easy way to drink high quality coffee at home, coffee pods have become an environmental dilemma.

Mostly made of either plastic or aluminium, in theory coffee pods are 100% recyclable.

But because of their complex design, they can’t just be dropped in a regular recycling bin and instead must be taken to specialist recycling facilities.

Recycling nespresso pods in aberdeen
The colourful Nespresso pods are among the most popular on the market.

80 tonnes of pods a year in Aberdeen

This week, Aberdeen City councillors discussed whether to start offering specialist coffee pod drop-off and collection facilities in the city.

The motion was brought up at a committee meeting by Bridge of Don councillor John Reynolds, who said that he has been speaking to council officers for some time about recycling pods in the city.

“I use pods and normally have two coffees a day, so it does build up over a week’s period,” he said.

“If it’s a family of two or three, or even an office, there are a lot more of these pods being used and there is a real need to get them recycled as soon as we possibly can.”

Councillor John Reynolds likes his pod coffee machine but wishes it was easier to recycle the pods.

At the meeting, the committee discussed the pros and cons of both kerbside recycling and drop-off facilities.

One of the biggest factors in favour is that Podback, a UK-wide recycling scheme for coffee pods set up earlier this year, said that it would finance all of the set-up costs.

“The Podback scheme is of no cost to local authorities,” said Mr Reynolds.

“They pay for vehicles to be converted, they pay for any storage racks and such, they pay for advertising and they also collect the bags of pods from the local authority concerned.”

Estimates suggest that approximately 30% of households have a pod-based coffee machine, and – based on data from English councils which already offer kerbside pick-ups – Aberdeen City Council could expect to collect nearly 80 tonnes of pods a year.

Recycling coffee pods kerbside isn’t as simple as it sounds

Waste and recycling manager for the council Pam Walker however pointed out that schemes like this often have hidden costs that almost always fall to the council to fund.

She also stressed that collecting coffee pods at kerbside isn’t as simple as it sounds.

The council waste and recycling manager Pam Walker.
“The bags of pods would not be able to go into the kerbside bin as they can’t be sorted at the recycling centre in Altens,” she said.

“There is a worry people might put them in and then the pods would not be able to be separated by the machines there and would end up in landfill. It would have to be done separately.”

Currently, no local authorities in Scotland offer kerbside pickup for coffee pods.

It was agreed that drop-off points at recycling centres across the city appears to be the easiest solution at present, and the committee decided that officers would “continue to engage with Podback” before taking any action.

This would allow “the necessary time to consider and plan for the future waste service challenges and requirements”.

Presumably, this is a reference to the Extended Producer Responsibility scheme which is expected in the near future.

This legislation will put the onus onto producers of packaging waste to pay for the disposal of it, making it likely we will see an increasing number of schemes like Podback.

Currently, coffee pods can be dropped off at 24 Collect+ locations across the city for recycling.

