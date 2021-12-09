Scotland’s national chef’s top tips for cutting food waste this Christmas

An error occurred. Please try again.

Scotland’s national chef has urged the country to have a Christmas crackdown on food waste as millions of meals are expected to go uneaten.

Gary Maclean said it is “absolutely devastating” to consider the environmental impact of the volume of food wasted across Scotland in December.

Zero Waste Scotland anticipates that 67 million meals will be needlessly binned in Scotland this month alone.

The organisation also estimates that wasting just one portion of Christmas dinner produces the same carbon emissions as keeping your Christmas lights on every day in December.

MasterChef’s top four tips for cutting your Christmas carbon footprint

Gary, who won MasterChef: The Professionals in 2016, has urged Scots to make four key changes to their festive traditions this year in order to be less wasteful.

Shop savvy. Gary explained that buying way too much food in the festive rush at the supermarket is one of the biggest causes of food wastage. He urged Christmas dinner planners to think ahead, buy the right size of turkey, and make sure you purchase just the right amount of trimmings for your family.

Cook correctly. There’s nothing worse than overcooked, dry turkey on Christmas Day. But disgusting meals aren’t just bad for your taste buds, they’re bad for the planet, as discarded uneaten food waste can contribute to climate change. Gary says cooking your turkey upside down and at a lower temperature can reduce the chances of it drying out and becoming unpalatable.

Have a buffet. It might seem unusual, but top chef Gary says serving your Christmas dinner buffet-style means guests can choose their preferred portion sizes, reducing the volume of leftovers. And speaking of leftovers…

Love your leftovers. Invariably despite your best efforts to only have what you need, Christmas is a time of excess, and as waistlines expand, so does waste. If you do bite off more than you can chew, Gary says to make sure you utilise your leftovers effectively. Use up the remaining food to make everything from breakfast hash to party food.

‘Devastating impact’ of uneaten food at Christmas time

Gary said: “As a nation of food lovers with an enviable natural larder, it’s absolutely devastating to think of the carbon emissions that discarded Christmas dinners will produce in Scotland this year.

“We’re all aware that we can help reduce our carbon footprint by switching off our lights.

“I want to shine a light on the devastating impact our uneaten food will have on the environment this festive season.”

But not everyone has food to waste

Another horrible aspect of food waste in Scotland is the sheer number of families across the country who are living in food poverty.

Due to a perfect storm of pressures on household budgets, many Scots are facing the choice between heating or eating this festive season.

But thankfully, charities like Cfine are helping to support families in need across the north and north-east.

The Press and Journal, Evening Express and Original 106 have joined forces for the Big Christmas Food Appeal to help support Cfine’s efforts.

And throughout the festive period we will be bringing you all sorts of stories about the fight against food poverty.

Find out how you can support our appeal and Cfine here.

