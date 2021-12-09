Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotland’s national chef’s top tips for cutting food waste this Christmas

By Kieran Beattie
December 9, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 9, 2021, 12:03 pm
Scotland's National Chef Gary Maclean and christmas dinner
Scotland's National Chef Gary Maclean has urged Scots to have a Christmas crackdown on food waste this festive season.

Gary Maclean said it is “absolutely devastating” to consider the environmental impact of the volume of food wasted across Scotland in December.

Zero Waste Scotland anticipates that 67 million meals will be needlessly binned in Scotland this month alone.

The organisation also estimates that wasting just one portion of Christmas dinner produces the same carbon emissions as keeping your Christmas lights on every day in December.

MasterChef’s top four tips for cutting your Christmas carbon footprint

Gary Maclean was appointed Scotland’s first national chef in 2017.

Gary, who won MasterChef: The Professionals in 2016, has urged Scots to make four key changes to their festive traditions this year in order to be less wasteful.

  • Shop savvy. Gary explained that buying way too much food in the festive rush at the supermarket is one of the biggest causes of food wastage. He urged Christmas dinner planners to think ahead, buy the right size of turkey, and make sure you purchase just the right amount of trimmings for your family.

  • Cook correctly. There’s nothing worse than overcooked, dry turkey on Christmas Day. But disgusting meals aren’t just bad for your taste buds, they’re bad for the planet, as discarded uneaten food waste can contribute to climate change. Gary says cooking your turkey upside down and at a lower temperature can reduce the chances of it drying out and becoming unpalatable.

  • Have a buffet. It might seem unusual, but top chef Gary says serving your Christmas dinner buffet-style means guests can choose their preferred portion sizes, reducing the volume of leftovers. And speaking of leftovers…

Turkey lasagna

‘Devastating impact’ of uneaten food at Christmas time

Gary said: “As a nation of food lovers with an enviable natural larder, it’s absolutely devastating to think of the carbon emissions that discarded Christmas dinners will produce in Scotland this year.

Gary Maclean has urged Scots to think carefully about their environmental impact in the kitchen this Christmas.

“We’re all aware that we can help reduce our carbon footprint by switching off our lights.

“I want to shine a light on the devastating impact our uneaten food will have on the environment this festive season.”

But not everyone has food to waste

Another horrible aspect of food waste in Scotland is the sheer number of families across the country who are living in food poverty.

Due to a perfect storm of pressures on household budgets, many Scots are facing the choice between heating or eating this festive season.

But thankfully, charities like Cfine are helping to support families in need across the north and north-east.

The Press and Journal, Evening Express and Original 106 have joined forces for the Big Christmas Food Appeal to help support Cfine’s efforts.

And throughout the festive period we will be bringing you all sorts of stories about the fight against food poverty.

Find out how you can support our appeal and Cfine here.

