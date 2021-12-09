The Highland charity transforming old laptops into Chromebooks instead of landfill – here’s how you can help

An error occurred. Please try again.

Responsibly disposing of old electrical tech can be tricky, but one charity in the Highlands has launched a new service to make use of your old devices – converting unwanted laptops into high-quality Chromebooks.

ILM Highland will sell the refurbished Chromebooks from £70 in its Alness store.

The mission behind the service is twofold; to reduce electrical waste as well as providing affordable computing equipment to low-income families.

Trying to reverse a throwaway culture

“Each household in the UK is hoarding an average of 20 unused small electrical devices,” said Martin Macleod, CEO ILM Highland.

“There is a huge need to reuse this electronic equipment to ensure it doesn’t end up in landfill.”

Currently most of it does end up in landfill. According to Martin, less than 10% of electronics are reused or recycled.

“We’ve been a throwaway society for so long now that it has become cheaper to buy brand new than to repair something,” he said.

He adds that manufacturers haven’t made it easy. Often basic spare parts are expensive and hard to come by.

“What we are trying to do here is to change that and in the process supply equipment which is affordable and good quality to people with low incomes,” he said.

How can I donate my laptop?

This is not the first time ILM Highland has shown its commitment to saving items from landfill.

The social enterprise and charity already refurbish large electrical items like washing machines, fridges and vacuum cleaners.

Let us help you responsibly dispose of your old #electricals, whether that’s in our pink recycling containers or at our #recycling facility in Alness. Read our blog to find out more:https://t.co/D1iGWgh6la#RecycleYourElectricals pic.twitter.com/7EJsbKKTLX — ILM Highland (@ILMHighland) December 9, 2021

Repaired items are then sold online and at the business’ shop in Alness.

“We’re firm believers in the circular economy – that electronic items can have a much longer life beyond their initial use, with simple refurbishment and repairs,” Martin said.

ILM Highlands is welcoming donations of old laptops from today.

The laptops can be of any brand and condition and ideally should come with cables and batteries included (though this is not a deal-breaker).

Laptops can be dropped off at various points throughout the Highlands. Special cabinets are being installed at recycling centres in Alness, Dingwall and Inverness to hold up to 15 computers.

“I’d also like to encourage any businesses who are updating their IT equipment to think about donating their old laptops,” Martin said.

“We’ve already had a huge donation from the Highland Council, some of which we have refurbished already.”

The scheme is being supported by Zero Waste Scotland and funded by the Scottish Government and European Regional Development Fund.

Proceeds from the sale of Chromebooks will go towards expanding the scheme. The money will also provide funding for the enterprise’s charitable services which include providing home support to vulnerable people in the Highlands, allowing them to live independently.