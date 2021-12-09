Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Highland charity transforming old laptops into Chromebooks instead of landfill – here’s how you can help

By Philippa Gerrard
December 9, 2021, 5:00 pm
ILM Highland CEO Martin Macleod (right) and recycling operations manager Kenny Horsfield.
ILM Highland CEO Martin Macleod (right) and recycling operations manager Kenny Horsfield standing in front of a stack of donated laptops.

Responsibly disposing of old electrical tech can be tricky, but one charity in the Highlands has launched a new service to make use of your old devices – converting unwanted laptops into high-quality Chromebooks.

ILM Highland will sell the refurbished Chromebooks from £70 in its Alness store.

The mission behind the service is twofold; to reduce electrical waste as well as providing affordable computing equipment to low-income families.

Trying to reverse a throwaway culture

“Each household in the UK is hoarding an average of 20 unused small electrical devices,” said Martin Macleod, CEO ILM Highland.

“There is a huge need to reuse this electronic equipment to ensure it doesn’t end up in landfill.”

ILM Highland CEO Martin Macleod
ILM Highland CEO Martin is keen for us to move past what he calls our current "throwaway culture"

Currently most of it does end up in landfill. According to Martin, less than 10% of electronics are reused or recycled.

“We’ve been a throwaway society for so long now that it has become cheaper to buy brand new than to repair something,” he said.

He adds that manufacturers haven’t made it easy. Often basic spare parts are expensive and hard to come by.

“What we are trying to do here is to change that and in the process supply equipment which is affordable and good quality to people with low incomes,” he said.

How can I donate my laptop?

This is not the first time ILM Highland has shown its commitment to saving items from landfill.

The social enterprise and charity already refurbish large electrical items like washing machines, fridges and vacuum cleaners.

Repaired items are then sold online and at the business’ shop in Alness.

“We’re firm believers in the circular economy – that electronic items can have a much longer life beyond their initial use, with simple refurbishment and repairs,” Martin said.

ILM Highlands is welcoming donations of old laptops from today.

The laptops can be of any brand and condition and ideally should come with cables and batteries included (though this is not a deal-breaker).

Laptops can be dropped off at various points throughout the Highlands. Special cabinets are being installed at recycling centres in Alness, Dingwall and Inverness to hold up to 15 computers.

Laptop recycling is a priority for Martin Mcleod, CEO of ILM Highland.
Recycling laptops is a priority for Martin and his team.

“I’d also like to encourage any businesses who are updating their IT equipment to think about donating their old laptops,” Martin said.

“We’ve already had a huge donation from the Highland Council, some of which we have refurbished already.”

The scheme is being supported by Zero Waste Scotland and funded by the Scottish Government and European Regional Development Fund.

Proceeds from the sale of Chromebooks will go towards expanding the scheme. The money will also provide funding for the enterprise’s charitable services which include providing home support to vulnerable people in the Highlands, allowing them to live independently.

