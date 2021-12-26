Five coastal walks in Aberdeenshire you might not have tried

An error occurred. Please try again.

After days of festive indulgence, nothing feels more invigorating than a bracing Boxing Day walk on the beach.

It’s the perfect opportunity to pull on your new boots and gloves and head out with family and friends for a blast of winter air.

To help you out, we’ve put together a list of coastal walks in Aberdeenshire from short strolls around local nature reserves to longer coastal trails – perfect for Boxing Day and beyond.

And don’t forget the best part, returning home for a warming drink and Christmas dinner leftovers.

Five of the best coastal beach walks in Aberdeenshire

Hackley Bay

Wedged in between the more well-known beaches of Newburgh and Collieston, Hackley Bay is a real hidden gem right in the heart of Forvie National Nature Reserve.

Sheltered on three sides by high cliffs and backed by sand dunes, it’s a very picturesque spot for an Aberdeenshire beach walk.

There are a couple of different parking spots which are approximately two kilometres from the beach itself. This means you get a good ramble through the nature reserve before hitting the sand.

At the south end of the bay is the stone staircase leading from the coastal footpath down to the water, though it is uneven underfoot in places.

St Combs

St Combs is a beautiful, remote beach about five miles down the coast from Fraserburgh.

The sandy beach is backed by hills and a series of grassy dunes which stretch south all the way to Peterhead.

A walk along the shore to Rattray Head is a good way to stretch the legs, and if you set out early in the morning there is a chance to see a beautiful sunrise.

Wide, flat and usually deserted, St Combs is one of the most impressive walks in Aberdeenshire at any time of year.

Cruden Bay

If you’re a fan of beach walks then Aberdeenshire has you covered. About 15 miles north of the much-loved Balmedie is another stunning beach surrounded by cliffs and scenery.

Cruden Bay’s glorious beach has a wide horizon and views that extend in all directions giving it a panoramic feel on a clear day.

This beach is even said to have a pink glow to the sand when the light is right.

In summer (or winter too if you’re a hardy soul) it’s a great spot for swimming.

Just along the coast is Slains Castle which is also well worth an explore.

It’s said to have given Bram Stoker the inspiration for Count Dracula’s famous castle and is another great walk in Aberdeenshire.

Fowlsheugh

Coastal walks in Aberdeenshire don’t get any more stunning than the spectacular cliffs at Fowlsheugh, just south of Stonehaven

From May to August more than 130,000 breeding seabirds cover the rocks. Though this spectacle is limited to the summer time, the coastal clifftop walk is great all year round.

In winter the route is usually much quieter. If you’re lucky, you might also spot grey seals and dolphins in the water.

Be warned – this walk is right on the cliff edge so make sure you’ve got a good head for heights and keep dogs (and children) under control.

North Sea Trail

The full version of this trail is approximately 12 miles long and takes around seven hours to walk. But don’t worry if you’re not feeling up to that as it’s easy to take a shorter stroll along one of the many distinct sections.

Our pick would be to start at Torry Battery. Have a look out for dolphins there before continuing along past St Fitticks Church and the south part of the harbour.

Within easy walking distance of the trail is Tullos Hill (a nature conservation site) and Doonies Farm.

This stretch of the route ends at Cove harbour where there are lots of opportunities for exploring and rock pooling.

