Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Environment

Five coastal walks in Aberdeenshire you might not have tried

By Philippa Gerrard
December 26, 2021, 6:00 am
Fowlsheugh, just south of Stonehaven and a great spot for coastal walks in Aberdeenshire
The spectacular cliffs at Fowlsheugh are packed with breeding seabirds during the summer months but make a great coastal walk at any time of the year.

After days of festive indulgence, nothing feels more invigorating than a bracing Boxing Day walk on the beach.

It’s the perfect opportunity to pull on your new boots and gloves and head out with family and friends for a blast of winter air.

To help you out, we’ve put together a list of coastal walks in Aberdeenshire from short strolls around local nature reserves to longer coastal trails – perfect for Boxing Day and beyond.

And don’t forget the best part, returning home for a warming drink and Christmas dinner leftovers.

Five of the best coastal beach walks in Aberdeenshire

A snowy view of Hackley Bay - one of the best coastal walks in Aberdeenshire
A snowy view of Hackley Bay in Winter.

Hackley Bay

Wedged in between the more well-known beaches of Newburgh and Collieston, Hackley Bay is a real hidden gem right in the heart of Forvie National Nature Reserve.

Sheltered on three sides by high cliffs and backed by sand dunes, it’s a very picturesque spot for an Aberdeenshire beach walk.

Hackley Bay reflecting the sun
Hackley Bay looking glorious in the summer, pictured here from the opposite angle. Photo by Marjorie Duncan.

There are a couple of different parking spots which are approximately two kilometres from the beach itself. This means you get a good ramble through the nature reserve before hitting the sand.

At the south end of the bay is the stone staircase leading from the coastal footpath down to the water, though it is uneven underfoot in places.

St Combs

Cottages at sunset by the sandy beach at St Combs near Fraserburgh.
Cottages at sunset by the sandy beach at St Combs near Fraserburgh.

St Combs is a beautiful, remote beach about five miles down the coast from Fraserburgh.

The sandy beach is backed by hills and a series of grassy dunes which stretch south all the way to Peterhead.

A walk along the shore to Rattray Head is a good way to stretch the legs, and if you set out early in the morning there is a chance to see a beautiful sunrise.

Wide, flat and usually deserted, St Combs is one of the most impressive walks in Aberdeenshire at any time of year.

Cruden Bay

The beach at Cruden Bay, a great coastal walk in Aberdeenshire in summer or winter
Summer or winter, Cruden Bay makes a beautiful spot for a coastal walk in the north-east. Photo by Kenny Elrick.

If you’re a fan of beach walks then Aberdeenshire has you covered. About 15 miles north of the much-loved Balmedie is another stunning beach surrounded by cliffs and scenery.

Cruden Bay’s glorious beach has a wide horizon and views that extend in all directions giving it a panoramic feel on a clear day.

This beach is even said to have a pink glow to the sand when the light is right.

In summer (or winter too if you’re a hardy soul) it’s a great spot for swimming.

Just along the coast is Slains Castle which is also well worth an explore.

It’s said to have given Bram Stoker the inspiration for Count Dracula’s famous castle and is another great walk in Aberdeenshire.

Fowlsheugh

The clifftop in Fowlseugh, Aberdeenshire, complete with seabird population
Fowlsheugh is famous for it’s nesting birds but is a stunning spot for a walk all year round.

Coastal walks in Aberdeenshire don’t get any more stunning than the spectacular cliffs at Fowlsheugh, just south of Stonehaven

From May to August more than 130,000 breeding seabirds cover the rocks. Though this spectacle is limited to the summer time, the coastal clifftop walk is great all year round.

In winter the route is usually much quieter. If you’re lucky, you might also spot grey seals and dolphins in the water.

Be warned – this walk is right on the cliff edge so make sure you’ve got a good head for heights and keep dogs (and children) under control.

North Sea Trail

The coastal path near between Nigg and Cove
The coastal path near between Nigg and Cove feels wild and remote but is very accessible from Aberdeen city. Photo by Chris Sumner

The full version of this trail is approximately 12 miles long and takes around seven hours to walk. But don’t worry if you’re not feeling up to that as it’s easy to take a shorter stroll along one of the many distinct sections.

Our pick would be to start at Torry Battery. Have a look out for dolphins there before continuing along past St Fitticks Church and the south part of the harbour.

Within easy walking distance of the trail is Tullos Hill (a nature conservation site) and Doonies Farm.

This stretch of the route ends at Cove harbour where there are lots of opportunities for exploring and rock pooling.

More great walks in Aberdeenshire:

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]