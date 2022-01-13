POLL: Should Aberdeenshire Council only collect non-recyclable bin every three weeks?

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aberdeenshire residents non-recyclable waste bins will be collected every three weeks — instead of every second week —under new proposals.

The plans, which councillors will vote on next week, also include a third bin being delivered to every household in the region.

Under the new three-week system replacing the current two-week system, residents would only have their bins for waste that can’t be recycled emptied every third week.

The £4 million plans are designed to encourage more people to recycle efficiently.

Do you support the plans to add a third bin and only collect non-recyclable waste every third week in Aberdeenshire?

Council bins off original plans for third, smaller bin

In previous proposals to shake up Aberdeenshire’s waste collection service, the plan was to have a new, third bin delivered to every household that would be slightly smaller than the two existing ones.

The two bins that Aberdeenshire households currently have, one for non-recyclables and one for recyclables, are both 240 litres in volume.

The new bin being delivered will be 180 litres in volume.

When plans were previously announced, this 180 litre bin was going to be for non-recyclable waste.

The council at the time said: “Weekly bin collections will continue, but general, non-recyclable waste — which is sent to landfill — will now be collected once every three weeks.

“These bins will also be smaller than at present — 180-litres.”

However, under the most recent plans which are under consideration by councillors, the new 180 litre bin would be used for “containers, food and drinks cans, cartons, plastic bottles, pots, tubs and trays”.

And the non-recyclables bin will continue to be one of the existing 240 litre bins.

This means that if the plans are approved, compared to the initial proposals from an earlier date, Aberdeenshire residents would have an extra 60 litres of space in their non-recyclable bin to fill with waste they can’t recycle.

