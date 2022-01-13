Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
POLL: Should Aberdeenshire Council only collect non-recyclable bin every three weeks?

By Kieran Beattie
January 13, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: January 13, 2022, 3:24 pm
The proposals for how your waste will be collected in Aberdeenshire.
The proposals for how your waste will be collected in Aberdeenshire.

Aberdeenshire residents non-recyclable waste bins will be collected every three weeks — instead of every second week —under new proposals.

The plans, which councillors will vote on next week, also include a third bin being delivered to every household in the region.

Under the new three-week system replacing the current two-week system, residents would only have their bins for waste that can’t be recycled emptied every third week.

The £4 million plans are designed to encourage more people to recycle efficiently.

You can read all about the new proposals here. 

Do you support the plans to add a third bin and only collect non-recyclable waste every third week in Aberdeenshire?

Click yes or no in our poll here:

 

Currently, residents in Aberdeenshire have two big bins per household, as well as a food waste caddy.

Council bins off original plans for third, smaller bin

In previous proposals to shake up Aberdeenshire’s waste collection service, the plan was to have a new, third bin delivered to every household that would be slightly smaller than the two existing ones.

The two bins that Aberdeenshire households currently have, one for non-recyclables and one for recyclables, are both 240 litres in volume.

The new bin being delivered will be 180 litres in volume.

When plans were previously announced, this 180 litre bin was going to be for non-recyclable waste.

The council at the time said: “Weekly bin collections will continue, but general, non-recyclable waste — which is sent to landfill — will now be collected once every three weeks.

“These bins will also be smaller than at present — 180-litres.”

However, under the most recent plans which are under consideration by councillors, the new 180 litre bin would be used for “containers, food and drinks cans, cartons, plastic bottles, pots, tubs and trays”.

And the non-recyclables bin will continue to be one of the existing 240 litre bins.

This means that if the plans are approved, compared to the initial proposals from an earlier date, Aberdeenshire residents would have an extra 60 litres of space in their non-recyclable bin to fill with waste they can’t recycle.

