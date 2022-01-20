Aberdeenshire Council approves controversial changes to bin collections By Kieran Beattie January 20, 2022, 1:58 pm Updated: January 20, 2022, 3:32 pm Controversial plans to change Aberdeenshire Council's bin collection service have been approved. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal ‘Are you joking?’: Readers react to Aberdeenshire Council’s proposed £4m recycling shake up POLL: Should Aberdeenshire Council only collect non-recyclable bin every three weeks? How do the councils across the north and north-east collect bins? Every Aberdeenshire household to get another bin under waste plans shake-up