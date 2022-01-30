Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Storm Corrie LIVE: North and north-east braced for second day of disruption as amber wind warning issued on back of Storm Malik

By Joe Cawthorn
January 30, 2022, 10:47 am Updated: January 30, 2022, 3:07 pm
An amber weather warning is in place across the north and north-east of Scotland as Storm Corrie looks set to batter the region following disruption caused by Storm Malik.
An amber weather warning is in place across the north and north-east of Scotland as Storm Corrie looks set to batter the region following disruption caused by Storm Malik.

The north and north-east is bracing itself again ahead of another amber weather warning for wind coming into place – and you can follow all of the updates on our live blog.

Communities right across the region were batter by Storm Malik on Saturday, with power outages, travel disruption and

A 60-year-old woman became the first victim of the high winds following an incident on Deveron Road, in the Mastrick area of the city.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon held a resilience meeting on Saturday to discuss the “severe” impact of Storm Malik and the possibility that Storm Corrie could make an even bigger impact.

You can follow all of Sunday’s updates in the aftermath of Storm Malik as Storm Corrie approaches below.

Please allow a moment for our live blog to load, and if you have any pictures or videos you would like to send to us, please email to livenews@ajl.co.uk.

