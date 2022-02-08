Stonehaven men save prosthetic limbs from landfill to help African amputees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stonehaven men save prosthetic limbs from landfill to help African amputees

By Kieran Beattie
February 8, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: February 8, 2022, 7:08 pm
Left to right: Stonehaven Men's Shed members Peter Cooper, John Robson, Willie Shepherd and Doug Johnson with prosthetic limbs they have salvaged for use in Africa. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Hundreds of old prosthetic limbs destined for landfill have instead been salvaged for parts by a Stonehaven group to change lives in Africa.

The gentlemen at the Stonehaven Men’s Shed have been working with Scottish hospitals and the Rotary Club of Stonehaven to collect old false arms and legs which would usually just be binned after being thoroughly used.

Instead, the men have used their skills to dismantle the limbs for their valuable joints, connectors and attachments.

Willie Shepherd at work dismantling one of the legs for the valuable parts inside. Picture by Kami Thomson.

They have recently sent a consignment of more than 400 such parts away to the charity Legs4Africa, who will deliver them to sub-Saharan countries for re-assembly by trained locals.

The pack the Stonehaven group sent away contained important fake limb components such as knee and ankle joints, knee and thigh cups, and false feet of various sizes.

Just some of the components the Men’s Shed has prepared to be sent to Africa to help people in need.

These new and improved limbs, made possible by the work of the Stonehaven “shedders”, will be fitted to both children and adults in need, in order to help them live normal lives.

They will be used by amputees in countries like Gambia, Senegal and Tanzania.

Sustainable shedders

Willie Shepherd taking apart an old leg for its components.

Bill Allan, chairman of the Stonehaven Men’s Shed, said the members of the group try to use recycled material as much as possible in their projects.

The volunteers recently built a polytunnel for a local school with a lot of recycled wood and slabs, powered by solar panels and a rainwater collection system, to encourage children to think sustainably and to care for the environment.

The Stonehaven Men’s Shed has built an eco-friendly polytunnel for Mill O’ Forest Primary School. It features a rainwater collection system and a solar-powered water pump.

Bill explained the project to assist Legs4Africa matched perfectly with this ethos of not letting anything go to waste.

He added: “Shedders Willie Shepherd and Doug Johnson achieved great satisfaction in the challenge of taking these legs apart, and have managed to get it down to a fine art.

“Since 2014, parts to enable the rebuilding of more than 10,000 prostheses in Africa have been shipped by Legs4Africa.”

