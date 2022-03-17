Drone footage shows scale of devastation at Pitfichie Forest, Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Drone footage shows scale of devastation at Pitfichie Forest, Aberdeenshire

By Kieran Beattie
March 17, 2022, 11:24 am Updated: March 17, 2022, 11:26 am

Drone footage released by Forestry and Land Scotland has shown the scale of devastation at an Aberdeenshire forest caused by winter storms.

Storm Arwen’s severe winds last November caused chaos up and down the country, resulting in widespread power outages and thousands upon thousands of trees blown over.

Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) estimated that around 4,000 hectares of Scottish forests were affected by storm damage, which is a little less than the size of Dundee.

Storm Arwen caused havoc across the north-east. Pictured are trees which fell in Aberdeen and blocked Scotstown Road. Photograph by Kenny Elrick on 27/11/2021

Forests in the north-east of the country were hit particularly hard by Arwen, and subsequent named storms which finished off weakened trees.

As a result of Arwen, more than 18,000 trees were lost in Aberdeenshire Council forests. 

Work on forests could take many weeks ‘and even months’

FLS is currently carrying out work all across Scotland to clear the forests it manages and their trails and make them safe for visitors after the winter storms.

FLS drone footage of damage at Pitfichie Forest, Aberdeenshire.
At Pitfichie Forest in Aberdeenshire, which is managed by FLS, it is estimated around 150 football pitches worth of trees were blown over by high winds.

A statement from FLS said: “With damage like this from Aberdeenshire right down to Dumfries and Galloway, it’s taking a lot of time and resources to make our forests safe for visitors.

“We know people are eager to get back to visit our forests and land.

“Please be assured we are working extremely hard throughout the country to get things cleaned up and open again, however in some areas the scale of work needing done means it will be many weeks — and even months — before all our destinations are back to normal”.

You can find out the current status of your local forest here.

