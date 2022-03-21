Earthquake 112 miles off the coast felt in Shetland and Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Earthquake 112 miles off the coast felt in Shetland and Aberdeenshire

By Mike Merritt
March 21, 2022, 1:45 pm
The earthquake happened about 100 miles off the north-east of Shetland.

Parts of northern Scotland were shaken by an earthquake in the early hours of the morning.

The tremor, which measured 5.1 magnitude, occurred at 5.32am about 112 miles north-east of Shetland.

The British Geological Survey said it was felt in Shetland, Aberdeen, Ellon, Stonehaven, Helmsdale, Inverurie, Lairg, Huntly, Banff and Fraserburgh.

About 70 members of the public reported the quake, which is said to have lasted about two minutes.

They reported hearing a “low rumbling sound” while in bed and “three waves of vibration in about three seconds”.

Others said it had woken them up as the windows and mirrors “rattled”.

The survey said one report came from Aberdeen – more than 311 miles from the epicentre, which was about 86 miles west of Norway and 112 miles north east of Shetland.

Quake sounded like a ‘low sounding jet’

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake happened 10km beneath the earth’s surface in the Norwegian Sea.

Ryan Thomson, who lives in Wadbister, Shetland, said he woke up to something that sounded like a “low flying jet”.

He said: “I initially woke up with the sound which was very similar to a very low flying jet or extremely loud thunder, it wasn’t until I saw the lightshade moving that I clicked that this could be a small earthquake.

“There wasn’t much movement here, I believe other parts of Shetland felt that more, but the noise was extremely loud and quite alarming.”

In January a significant earthquake measuring 3.6 in magnitude was recorded in the North Sea, in an area of oil and gas platforms.

It struck around 146 miles east of Aberdeen.

The 4.2 magnitude event was reported felt by several people on the Production/Utilities/Quarters (PUQ) platform in the Elgin-Franklin gas and oil field.

It is not yet clear if today’s quake was also felt by on the rigs.

