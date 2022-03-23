Why the World’s Strongest Man backs Brora’s bird rescuers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Highland bird rescue centre welcomed the World’s Strongest Man this week to help lift the profile of a unique children’s project.

The Blue Highlands rescue centre, based in Brora, has created a new initiative called “Flight School”.

In the scheme, local children are invited to visit and help feed, clean, rehabilitate and even release the injured and poorly birds the charity takes under its wing.

And given his nickname of The Albatross, strongman Tom Stoltman said he was delighted to visit the facility and find out more.

The World’s Strongest Man 2021 winner, who was diagnosed with autism at the age of five, toured the centre and met with some local children, as well as the resident birds.

The management of Blue Highland said he was a “true gentle giant”, and the kids “were in awe of his size and power, and loved how gentle he was when handling Asher, our white-faced scops owl”.

Tom said: “When I was diagnosed with autism it meant I finally started getting the support I needed to learn in the ways that were right for me.

“What Flight School will offer for youngsters like me is brilliant for local kids.”

How the ‘Flight School’ project works

Right now, the rescue centre is operating its new scheme as a pilot, with spaces allocated to just a few youngsters at the moment.

Centre manager Jane Wilson said it’s “focussed on learning through lived experiences” for primary and high school students.

Jane continued: “We want to be able to share our passion with these young people — they are the wildlife stewards of the future.”

One child who has been taking part is Anna, who has been helping Jane to feed young herons and has been learning all about their “nutritional habits, habitat, fledging and and range”.

“She calculates how much food they need and researches their daily intake requirements,” Jane said.

“That real connection with our natural avian heritage is a powerful learning activity.

“Her gift for working with wildlife shines through, and it’s fantastic to watch and encourage.”

Not just about saving birds

Lady Hadassah Broscova-Righetti, founding director of Blue Highlands, added: “As well as hands-on wild bird rescue, rehab and release I truly believe that education is Blue Highlands’ responsibility, inspiring young people to excel, and reach their full potential.

“If we can play a small part in that, then we are delighted to do so.

“The young people in our local area are very special to us and we welcome any opportunity we can offer to complement their mainstream education”

