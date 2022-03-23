Why the World’s Strongest Man backs Brora’s bird rescuers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Why the World’s Strongest Man backs Brora’s bird rescuers

By Kieran Beattie
March 23, 2022, 11:45 am
Tom Stoltman visited the Blue Highlands bird rescue centre in Brora. Photography by Poul Brix.
A Highland bird rescue centre welcomed the World’s Strongest Man this week to help lift the profile of a unique children’s project.

The Blue Highlands rescue centre, based in Brora, has created a new initiative called “Flight School”.

In the scheme, local children are invited to visit and help feed, clean, rehabilitate and even release the injured and poorly birds the charity takes under its wing.

World’s Strongest Man Tom Stoltman visits the Blue Highlands bird rescue centre in Brora. Photography by Poul Brix. From left to right: Ronen Sarunac Broscova-Rightetti, Amelie Wotjunik, Maizy Roseveare, director Hadassah Broscova-Righetti with Sherlock (Eurasian Eagle Owl), Tom Stoltman, Elena Sarunac Broscova-Righetti, Anna Roney, manager Jane Wilson with Asher (North African White-Faced Scops owl), Aoife, Ethan and Seb Lee.

And given his nickname of The Albatross, strongman Tom Stoltman said he was delighted to visit the facility and find out more.

Why learning in different ways can help people with autism like Tom

The World’s Strongest Man 2021 winner, who was diagnosed with autism at the age of five, toured the centre and met with some local children, as well as the resident birds.

The management of Blue Highland said he was a “true gentle giant”, and the kids “were in awe of his size and power, and loved how gentle he was when handling Asher, our white-faced scops owl”.

World’s Strongest Man Tom Stoltman with Asher, the North African White-Face Scops owl at Blue Highland bird rescue. Photograph by Poul Brix.

Tom said: “When I was diagnosed with autism it meant I finally started getting the support I needed to learn in the ways that were right for me.

“What Flight School will offer for youngsters like me is brilliant for local kids.”

How the ‘Flight School’ project works

Right now, the rescue centre is operating its new scheme as a pilot, with spaces allocated to just a few youngsters at the moment.

Centre manager Jane Wilson said it’s “focussed on learning through lived experiences” for primary and high school students.

Jane continued: “We want to be able to share our passion with these young people — they are the wildlife stewards of the future.”

Anna at the Blue Highlands Bird Rescue Centre in Brora selecting food for fledgling house martins.

One child who has been taking part is Anna, who has been helping Jane to feed young herons and has been learning all about their “nutritional habits, habitat, fledging and and range”.

“She calculates how much food they need and researches their daily intake requirements,” Jane said.

“That real connection with our natural avian heritage is a powerful learning activity.

“Her gift for working with wildlife shines through, and it’s fantastic to watch and encourage.”

Not just about saving birds

Lady Hadassah of Blue Highlands bird rescue centre releasing Amber the kestrel back into the wild.

Lady Hadassah Broscova-Righetti, founding director of Blue Highlands, added: “As well as hands-on wild bird rescue, rehab and release I truly believe that education is Blue Highlands’ responsibility, inspiring young people to excel, and reach their full potential.

“If we can play a small part in that, then we are delighted to do so.

“The young people in our local area are very special to us and we welcome any opportunity we can offer to complement their mainstream education”

You can donate to Blue Highlands here. 

