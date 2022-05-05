Sepa says Aberdeen incinerator has ‘no potential for significant pollution’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Environment

Sepa says Aberdeen incinerator has ‘no potential for significant pollution’

By Kieran Beattie
May 5, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: May 5, 2022, 6:50 pm
The under-construction incinerator in East Tullos. Photograph by Paul Glendell, 04/05/2022.
The under-construction incinerator in East Tullos. Photograph by Paul Glendell, 04/05/2022.

Aberdeen’s under-construction waste incinerator plant has been issued with a permit to operate by the government’s environment watchdog.

The £150 million Ness Energy Project facility will, once completed, take rubbish that can’t be recycled from the three council areas of Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

Work is steadily progressing on building the facility. Photograph by Paul Glendell.

It is designed to help the local authorities reduce the volume of waste in their regions going to landfill, and is planned to burn 150,000 tonnes of unrecyclable material every year, with heat and electricity being produced from the process.

There have been a number of concerns raised about the potential for harmful pollution coming from the plant, which is currently being built in East Tullos.

This week, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) officially granted its permission for the facility to operate, as long as key conditions are followed.

Why Sepa gave the go-ahead

The site is being built in East Tullos at Greenbank Crescent. Photograph by Paul Glendell.

A spokeswoman for Sepa said the permit was granted “following careful consideration of the application and responses received during the consultation process”.

She said: “A thorough assessment of the proposals was conducted and no potential for significant pollution has been identified.

“And the preventative measures against pollution proposed by the applicant have been determined to represent best available techniques.

“Sepa has set conditions within the permit to ensure a high level of environmental protection is maintained.”

The spokeswoman also explained the permit comes with “commissioning conditions”

These are designed to ensure the Aberdeen incinerator plant “cannot proceed to full operation until they are able to demonstrate the plant will be operated to comply with all requirements of the permit”.

What are the conditions Sepa set?

Artist’s Impressions of the upcoming NESS Energy from Waste plant, or incinerator, in East Tullos.

The conditions Sepa set are intended to make sure the environment is protected as much as possible from harm.

They include the types of waste accepted, how it will be handled and disposed of and the setting of strict emission limits.

It has also set conditions for emissions to be monitored and reported, and for any noise and odours to be controlled.

When will the site be up and running?

The Aberdeen incinerator has faced numerous delays over the years.

A spokesman for Aberdeen City Council said the infrastructure company Acciona, the facility’s operator, “is scheduled to accept the three council’s waste late in 2022 with the first waste processed shortly thereafter”.

However, there have been issues during the construction phase, including recent walk-outs by workers in a row over unpaid wages.

The project as a whole has faced numerous delays since the council first made the business case for the incinerator in 2013.

You may also like to read:

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]