Bonnymuir Green community garden experiment with new living roof

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Environment

Bonnymuir Green community garden experiment with new living roof

By Philippa Gerrard
May 6, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 6, 2022, 11:49 am
Bonnymuir Green Community Garden
The day the new living roof was installed. Gradually it will knit together and produce flowers. Left, Jen Hickling, project coordinator at Bonnymuir Green community garden.

A brand new living roof has been installed at an Aberdeen community garden to encourage biodiversity in the heart of the city.

A living roof is quite simply a roof with living material planted in it.

It replaces a typical felt or slate roof with a variety of plants and shrubs for pollinators.

It’s a novel idea which is gathering steam among some environmentalists, but at Bonnymuir Green the idea came about in a far more practical way  – when an old roof began leaking.

When life gives you lemons, it’s time to grow a new roof

Volunteers at the community garden, which was set up in 2018, were downcast when they discovered damp patches in the ceiling of the Bonny Cafe and office space.

They knew the roof wasn’t in a good state, but fixing it was a costly process and sadly money wasn’t growing on any of the trees which had been planted in the garden.

Jen Hickling from Bonnymuir Green Community Garden
Jen Hickling, project coordinator at the Bonnymuir Green community garden in Midstocket, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson

Instead of trying to fix it on the cheap, the group came up with a different idea: the living roof.

Yes it would cost more money and take more time, but if they asked the right people in the right places, maybe there would be funding for a community project like this.

They were right, and (after a lot of form-filling and phone calls) were granted the cash from the Vattenfall Unlock Our Future Fund.

“I don’t think people here thought we’d get the funding,” said Jen Hickling, a project coordinator at Bonnymuir Green.

“But it’s been fantastic and everyone has been very intrigued about the new roof.”

Bonnymuir Green Community Garden
The new living roof being installed. Supplied by Jen Hickling

Is it as easy as putting some shrubs on the roof?

In a word, no.

It’s taken months of coordination from Jen and the rest of the garden staff and volunteers, but last month the plants for the roof finally arrived and the final crucial part – the living part – of the project could begin.

“So much work went on before this point,” Jen explained.

“The roof needed to be watertight first of course, and putting a bunch of soil and plants up there can be really heavy so we had to have reinforced beams installed too.”

After that, a fleecy felt layer was added along with a specific soil mix which includes tiny clay balls and thick hair-looking material to lock moisture in even on the hottest of days.

We have had a fantastic day today installing our new sedum roof – the Bonnymuir Green Roof! 🌱Thank you to our…

Posted by Bonnymuir Green on Friday, 8 April 2022

The very last piece of the puzzle is the plants themselves, which are known as sedum.

“Sedum are hardy, low-growing plants which produce tiny flowers which are good for pollinators,” said Jen.

“The roof will grow like a thick mat with the roots holding it all together.

“The best part is that from now on, it will basically look after itself.”

As well as being good for pollinating insects, the sedum will also absorb harmful carbon from the atmosphere and naturally insulate the building.

Bonnymuir Green Community Garden rolls of sedum
The rolls of sedum for the roof had to be sent over from Ireland for the project. Supplied by Jen Hickling

A city oasis in the middle of a biodiversity crisis

The living roof isn’t the only thing going on at Bonnymuir Green.

From onions and garlic to peas, berries and courgettes, the garden has a large amount of space dedicated to growing food for the community and for use in the on-site café.

There is a wildflower corner specifically for pollinators, two honey bee hives, a wildlife pond, bug hotel and a small orchard.

Looking at the space now it’s hard to imagine that 10 years ago it was a carefully manicured bowling green, with nothing but an ornamental lawn for games of bowls.

Bonnymuir Green Community Garden
This area of the Aberdeen city centre community garden used to be a bowling green. Picture by Kami Thomson

The bowling club closed in 2015 and the green was left derelict until a group of locals put their heads together.

Public meetings, canvassing and surveys ensued and the newly formed Bonnymuir Green Community Trust began the process of a Community Right to Buy.

Once the application was approved by Scottish Government ministers, there followed a huge fundraising effort and the land was purchased in September 2018.

Immediately work began transforming the overgrown unused land into the community garden you can visit today.

Bonnymuir Green Community Garden
Rhubarb flourishing in the raised beds at the community garden. Picture by Kami Thomson

“We have hundreds of volunteers now who come and help tend to the garden,” Jen said.

“Lots of people would like to have an allotment somewhere but can’t keep up with the costs or the time it demands, so coming here is a lot more casual.

“You can pop in and do some weeding or plant some seeds whenever you have time.

“Most people just like to have company I think, and pop in for a cup of tea even if they don’t feel like gardening or are no longer able to.”

The growing revolution of community gardens

And you don’t have to be a volunteer to visit either as the green is open to the public throughout the week to relax and explore for free.

The Trust also hosts regular social events, art exhibitions, gardening and art workshops.

It’s one of hundreds, if not thousands, of community gardens that have sprung up in recent years across Scotland.

Because so many community gardens spring up at such a grassroots level – you just need the landowner’s permission and a small group of willing helpers – it’s hard to gauge exact numbers.

But anecdotally, staff at Bonnnymuir Green have seen a big uplift in volunteer numbers coming to garden over the past 18 months, as well as individuals asking for advice about setting up their own community garden space.

“There seems to be a few gardens springing up across Aberdeen and the shire which are all at different stages,” Jen said.

“It’s absolutely brilliant to see.”

Read more about Bonnymuir Green:

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]