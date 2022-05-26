ScotRail cuts will ‘undeniably push people into driving more’, eco group fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ScotRail cuts will ‘undeniably push people into driving more’, eco group fears

By Kieran Beattie
May 26, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 26, 2022, 7:45 am
Concerns have been raised that recent ScotRail cuts could push people towards choosing cars for their transport, which are worse for the environment.


Temporary ScotRail service cuts will “undeniably” result in more people driving cars, an environmental campaign group fears.

Rail passengers and businesses all across Scotland are facing frustration due to major timetable changes introduced this week by ScotRail.

Hundreds of services have been temporarily cut due to a dispute over pay and lack of train drivers.

The situation has resulted in many stations having far fewer trains stopping at them each day.

The temporary ScotRail cuts have put travel plans into disarray for thousands. Photograph by Jane Barlow/PA Wire

And the last journey home by rail for many passengers is now drastically earlier than before — for example, the last train from Inverness to Tain is now at 5.12pm, instead of the usual 9.29pm.

Friends of the Earth Scotland (FOTES) say the cuts could impact the public’s attitudes towards making the swap from using cars to taking more environmentally-friendly public transport.

How getting people out of cars and all aboard trains is on-track with government’s net zero plans

Gavin Thomson, transport campaigner for FOTES, argued that getting people out of their cars and onto public transport options like buses and trains will be key for the country’s climate change ambitions.

The Scottish Government intends to reduce the number of “car kilometres travelled” by 20% by the year 2030, as part of its goal of making Scotland a net zero society by 2045.

Diesel and petrol cars contribute to climate change through their emissions.

Part of this plan to cut car journeys taken will be encouraging people to switch to active travel, or public transport services.

Transport emissions in Scotland are the country’s largest single source of harmful greenhouse gases — they accounted for 35.6% of the nation’s emissions in 2018. 

Cars contribute more to Scotland’s transport emissions than other modes of transport.

In 2017, cars accounted for just under 40% of the country’s total transport emissions, while other travel options like trains and buses accounted for just 5%.

High-quality public transport needed to ‘make it possible for people to get around without cars’

Gavin Thomson, air pollution campaigner with Friends of the Earth Scotland.

But Gavin says if those services aren’t good enough, the public will instead choose to drive themselves around, especially those living in the more rural parts of the country.

He said: “ScotRail’s cuts to services — for however long they last — are undeniably going to push people into driving more or being completely isolated, particularly in the Highlands where it often takes an inordinate amount of time to travel by bus.

“Public transport is an essential service, like education or health, so it’s vital that workers are secure and valued.

“Rail workers, like so many of our key workers, have been overworked and underpaid during the pandemic and this needs to change.

A Scotrail train on the Inverness to Aberdeen line. Photograph by Sandy McCook.

“Transport is Scotland’s biggest source of climate emissions, so we need an affordable, accessible, high-quality public transport network to make it possible for people to get around without cars.”

His thoughts were echoed by Alison Stuart, director at the Aberdeen Climate Action campaign group.

She said: “After lockdown, we need to have people out of cars and back on public transport.

“After walking and cycling, trains have the lowest carbon emissions per person.

“It is vital that we cut transport emissions and people using trains is a big part of that.”

