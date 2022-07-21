Could Oban dye made using seaweed colour fashion’s future green?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Could Oban dye made using seaweed colour fashion’s future green?

By Kieran Beattie
July 21, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 21, 2022, 7:55 am
Crùbag founder Jessica Giannotti showing off some of the Seadye dye.
The potential of seaweed as a source of sustainable dye for the textiles industry is being investigated by researchers near Oban.

The Scottish Association for Marine Science (SAMS), based at Dunbeg, has teamed up with the ocean-inspired fashion business Crubag for the Seadyes project.

By looking at all the natural pigments available in seaweed like greens, pinks, reds and browns, the initiative aims to find more eco-friendly sources of colour for garments and more.

A sample of the dye.

According to SAMS, thousands of tonnes of synthetic dyes are lost by the textiles industry every year, causing negative impacts on the environment.

And as textile production is estimated to generate more than a billion tonnes of greenhouse gases a year, there is a growing need for more sustainable, natural solutions to make the industry more green.

‘A beautiful natural dye in various shades of pinks and reds’

Professor Michele Stanley of the Scottish Association for Marine Science, left, and Crubag founder Jessica Gianotti, displaying a sample of dye made using seaweed.

Jessica Giannotti founded Crubag, which is based right next to SAMS, in 2013 after completing her studies in marine science.

The business is greatly inspired by the sea, and seeks to “promote marine science education through art and textiles”.

The collaborative Seadyes project has selected algae species for its investigations that are native and readily available in Scotland, with the potential to be farmed.

And some of the seaweeds are already being cultivated on site, at the SAMS seaweed farm.

Jessica said: “We had great results with the red seaweed Palmaria Palmata and created a beautiful natural dye in various shades of pinks and reds.

The project has yielded various shades of dye.

“The dyes were also successfully tested on organic silk, organic cotton and merino wool.”

Can fashion be a ‘force for good’?

In the second phase of the Seadyes project, Jessica has worked with Professor Michele Stanley from the SAMS to optimise pigment extraction and the dyeing process.

An example of how the dye looks like on a textile.

Those behind the project, which was recently showcased at the Sustainable Angle Future Fabrics Expo in London, are now looking at potential future applications of their seaweed-derived dyes for the fashion industry.

Jessica said: “The future of Seadyes is exciting, and we look forward to further developing this innovation as a commercial solution that can benefit Crubag and other brands and organisations in the fashion and textiles industries.

The Seadye project, as showcased at the Sustainable Angle Future Fabrics Expo in London.

“Fashion can be a force for good, and instigate positive change to transition away from hydrocarbons.”

She continued: “We need to preserve biodiversity, consider the natural carrying capacity of our ecosystems, and transition to a carbon neutral economy, or even a climate-positive one.

“Moreover, we can contribute to the development of the seaweed industry and a thriving blue economy in Scotland.”

