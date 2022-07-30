Aberdeen climate camp: Around 150 attend Torry camp protest

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Around 150 people attended the first big night of the Aberdeen climate camp in Torry yesterday evening, and even more are expected to arrive over the weekend ahead of a major protest on Sunday.

Dozens of tents, two marquees and a purpose-built toilet block have been erected at St Fitticks Park.

The campsite was established on Thursday, and is intended to be in place until Monday.

Activists have travelled from all across the UK to attend.

Organisers of the camp are keen to protest the UK Government’s approval for drilling in the Jackdaw field in the North Sea.

They are also seeking to raise concerns about the planned Energy Transition Zone in Aberdeen and the impact it could have on St Fitticks Park, one of Torry’s last remaining green spaces.

What’s happening at the camp so far?

Last night, campers sat around on seats of straw for an evening of talks from speakers about all manner of causes, following a day of workshops and discussions.

They heard from locals in the Torry community fighting to prevent development at St Fitticks, local climate change activists, and others.

As the evening went on, the large gathering attracted a few curious looks from passing dog-walkers.

The campers said they have had positive engagements so far with local Torry residents, and explained they’ve been enjoying chatting with locals about their intentions behind the protest.

Also attracted to the campsite yesterday were a few men on dirtbikes, who drove loudly through the middle of the camp while people queued up for vegan meals.

‘There’s such a warm enthusiasm’, says long-running Aberdeen activist

One of the speakers last night was Alison Stuart, who founded the Aberdeen Climate Action group in 2014.

During her talk, she highlighted how she believes perceptions of climate change in Aberdeen have changed over the years, pointing to the number of people engaging with her group now, compared to the far fewer people that attended the group’s meetings back when she started it.

Alison said: “There’ such a warm enthusiasm and show of passion from everybody involved.

“There’s been a huge growth in awareness about climate change and also the desire to do something about it throughout the country, particularly with COP26 last year.

“And that’s great, and it’s great we’re having this camp here in Aberdeen because we need a just transition, and hear from voices that are alternatives to the oil and gas industry.”

Save St Fitticks activists thank climate campers for ‘wonderful’ support

Ishbel Shand, part of the local group seeking to prevent development at St Fitticks Park, was another of the speakers.

She told the assembled campers of Torry’s history with the oil and gas industry, and the influence it has had on the community over the years.

Ishbel and others who are against building the proposed Energy Transition Zone at St Fitticks say it would take away one of the few remaining green places for Torry residents to enjoy.

Ishbel said: “It’s the same old story, these people who are very wealthy, very powerful, and very, very well-connected think they can rule the place.

“The arrogance of these people is unbelievable.”

Ishbel said she and her group appreciate the support shown by the Climate Camp Scotland activists for her cause, and added that it’s “lovely to see so many young people”.

Her friend Betty Lyon added: “It’s been wonderful to actually get the feeling that we’re being supported, because it feels sometimes like you’re just banging your head off a wall.”

What’s next?

The climate camp activists will spend Saturday taking part in all sorts of workshops and discussions.

This will include topics like “Decolonising environmental activism”, “Global climate reparations” and “Protest drumming”.

Preparations will also be made for a major protest in the city centre of Aberdeen which is due to take place from noon on Sunday on St Nicholas Street, in front of Marks and Spencer.

The camp is intended to be dismantled and everyone gone by late Monday.

