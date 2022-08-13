My big fat foraging diary: Week 2 of only eating foraged/homegrown food

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Environment

My big fat foraging diary: Week 2 of only eating foraged/homegrown food

By Mirjam Brady-Van den Bos
August 13, 2022, 6:00 am
Mirjam with a giant polypore mushroom she foraged. Yum!
Mirjam with a giant polypore mushroom she foraged. Yum!

Is it possible to live solely off of foraged and homegrown food? Well, this month one Aberdeenshire woman is giving it her best shot. This is a sneak peek into Mirjam Brady-Van den Bos’ diary of week two.

It’s week 2 of living off foraged and homegrown food.

I’m pleased to say I’m gaining weight and am thoroughly enjoying my meals.

I tend to eat like a guinea pig: I don’t stop when I’m full, but I stop when the food is gone.

And boy, there is a LOT of food around at the moment.

Delicious treasures, foraged on the road from Aberdeen to Alford… all thanks to gritters?

Mirjam and her agaricus bernardii, which was growing between Aberdeen and Alford.

So, let me tell you about my treasures.

First up is the Agaricus bernardii, or ‘salt loving mushroom’.

This impressive looking specimen likes to grow in salty areas.

However, I found one in the verge beside the Aberdeen-Alford road. Not a sea in sight. Why is it growing there then?

Well… it’s because of the gritting in winter.

This sprays the verges with enough salinity for this mushroom to carve out an existence in a microhabitat.

If you think ‘they look like shop-bought mushrooms’, that’s because they are members of the same genus.

They taste similar, too.

A Hazlehead mushroom omelette feast

Mirjam’s giant polypore omelette

Something else has been popping up in Hazlehead this week, going by the rather ominous-sounding name of ‘Giant polypore’.

They grow out of the base or roots of (mainly) dead beeches.

To eat them, don’t wait until they are the size of monsters – pick them while they’re young.

I cooked two meals with them; one simply fried with some carrot tops, and a more elaborate one with seaweed and sorrel, stuffed into an omelette.

That was an absolute feast.

A porcini and chanterelle stir-fry

Mirjam’s lunchtime stir-fry, made of porcini mushrooms, chanterelles, cucumber, sorrel, daisy, rosebay willow herb, and seaweed.

Talking of feasts: while on my way to pick cherries at Drumoak, I saw something that I didn’t expect until the end of autumn: Boletus edulis, or porcini.

The joy on my face must have been able to power the National Grid.

These mushrooms are delicious and can be eaten raw, thinly sliced, when young.

Right next to it were some chanterelles, so I cooked them together in another lunchtime stir fry with cucumber, seaweed, sorrel, daisies and rosebay willow herb.

Giant puffball ‘steaks’

Mirjam’s giant puffball mushroom ‘steak’ dish

But the most amazing instance of serendipity happened yesterday.

You may recall I bartered with somebody for eggs.

Well, this person emailed me again to say ‘there’s something large and white growing in the University garden.

‘You may want to check it out.’

No further bidding needed!

I jumped on my bike and cycled across town in the soaring heat.

The raw puffball mushrooms certainly are giant!

When I got there, I found this small oasis of damp grassland, with several beautifully formed Giant Puffballs sitting there proudly.

Similar story as the giant polypore: don’t wait until they are giants (they can become the size of sheep and while this may seem a lot of food, by this stage their inside has usually turned to spores).

I cooked ‘puffball steak’ with nettles, sorrel, seaweed and scrambled egg.

How are things growing in the garden?

The traybake of homegrown vegetables.

On our own few square yards, the garden is proving to be exceptionally productive.

Last night, my husband cooked a traybake with our homegrown vegetables: tatties, carrots, onion and beetroot.

Followed by foraged cherries.

Some of the cherries Mirjam foraged in the past week.

Sitting there, with more food than I really should eat, and knowing how much more food there is on our plot and in the Shire, I felt a great sense of security, and contentment.

Toughest moment?

Visiting Countesswells Forest for the first time since storm Arwen. I didn’t have the courage to go and see it before. The destruction of habitat was much worse than I expected, with all of my foraging spots completely gone.

Highlight of the week?

Receiving a tip about where to find Puffballs and hitting the jackpot.

Mirjam Brady-Van den Bos is a psychology lecturer at Aberdeen University. You can follow her daily foraging adventures on her Healthy Forager blog here.

And you can donate to her challenge of going all of August eating only foraged or homegrown food in aid of the River Dee Trust here.

Check back next week for the next instalment of her weekly P&J diary.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]