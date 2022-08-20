My big fat foraging diary: Homemade boozy cherry brownies takes the edge off chocolate cravings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Environment

My big fat foraging diary: Homemade boozy cherry brownies takes the edge off chocolate cravings

By Mirjam Brady-Van den Bos
August 20, 2022, 6:00 am
Mirjam Brady-Van den Bos
Boozy cherry chocolate brownies. Entirely foraged - I promise! Supplied by Mirjam Brady-Van den Bos.

I’m three weeks into my challenge to only eat foraged or homegrown foods for a month, and it has made me freshly aware of the importance of ‘variety’.

While in theory, I could survive this month solely on the tatties from our garden, this would make it into a miserable affair.

The tatties are tasty, don’t get me wrong, but to make a day exciting, there need to be different flavours, colours and textures to look forward to.

Foraging in aberdeenshire for Cobnuts
Cobnuts are a fresh hazelnut grown in Britain. They are harvested while the outer husk is still green and the nut is sweet and juicy. Supplied by Mirjam Brady-Van den Bos.

Eating for the body vs eating for the soul

Nutritional guides tell us to ‘eat the colours of the rainbow’ mainly for physical health reasons.

As a rule of thumb, the various colours in fruit and vegetables correspond to certain nutrients, and we need all of them.

As a forager and grower, eating a riot of colour is no problem at all; yellow raspberries, orange carrots, red cherries and peppers, purple plums and blackberries, blue blaeberries, green nettles, sorrel, dock and plantain, brown seeds, cobnuts and mushrooms.

That sorts out the physiological needs. But then there is our mind to consider.

foraged mushrooms
These Larch Bolete mushrooms will be delicious for dinner… Supplied by Mirjam Brady-Van den Bos.

Time to try DIY chocolate brownies

And the mind of this particular forager had been missing chocolate.

My husband has been very considerate to eat his after-dinner fix out of my sight, but still.

Now I know that you can totally have a balanced diet without chocolate, but my soul would gradually sink into despair.

Linden powder
Linden powder might not look like much, but it can be surprisingly versatile (and tasty) when used in the right way. Supplied by Mirjam Brady-Van den Bos.

So this week I made my own from the roasted and ground seeds of the Linden tree.

These majestic trees grow everywhere in Aberdeen and are in seed right now, so go and have a look.

I picked mine from Queen’s Terrace Gardens at Albyn Place.

The leaves of the tree are edible, too, but this is best done in the spring.

Finely sieved, the Linden seed powder smells just like cocoa. I made truffles that went very well with a cup of raspberry leaf tea.

Foraged raspberry leaf tea Aberdeenshire
Tea and truffles are good on any day of the week. Supplied by Mirjam Brady-Van den Bos.

The day after I went a step further and used the Linden powder, together with dock seeds and a bartered egg, to make boozy cherry brownies.

The cherries, once again, came from Drumoak and the booze was provided by Candyglirach blackberry wine (named after the nearest farm where I picked the fruit).

It was a rich, chocolatey, knock-you-off-your-feet kind of pudding. An incredible success!

Foraging in Aberdeenshire for apples in August? Never!

The other thing my soul seems to crave as the days get shorter is apple compote.

I had resigned myself to the thought that I probably wouldn’t eat any apples in August, as it’s usually mid-September to October time before they are ripe.

Foraged apples in aberdeenshire
Some lucky August apples ready to be turned into compote. Supplied by Mirjam Brady-Van den Bos.

And eating berries for breakfast was perfectly fine. I like them. But I love apple compote.

So I couldn’t believe my luck when I found some windfalls in Peterculter.

I cooked a big jar full of appley comfort, which is a great incentive to get out of bed in the morning.

Foraging in Aberdeenshire apples
Delicious compote ready for breakfast next week. Supplied by Mirjam Brady-Van den Bos.

A fun(gi) trip to the golf course

On the mushroom front, things are looking bright after the rain we had earlier in the week.

It didn’t take long for the fungal delights to spring up from the ground.

Foraging in Aberdeenshire large bolete mushroom
When you imagine foraging in Aberdeenshire, you don’t typically imagine mushrooms on a golf course. Supplied by Mirjam Brady-Van den Bos.

On Tuesday I took advantage of the heavy rain to forage on the golf course (nobody around, so my head was safe from flying objects).

I was rewarded with a long line of beautiful Larch Boletes, growing in symbiosis with the tree after which they’re named.

A little further on my walk, on Springfield Road, I found one of the best-tasting edible mushrooms: The Prince, with the stately Latin name “Agaricus augustus”. It’s in a class of its own.

All these different and exciting foods, and I got them for free.

Our natural world, of which we are a part, can provide so much more than most of us know.

As I’m entering my fourth week of living off homegrown and foraged food, I hope that I’m starting to inspire others to go out there and have a go for themselves.

Toughest moment:

Cycling past one of my favourite apple trees to find it chopped down, apples and all. I cried.

Highlight:

Waking up on Monday to the sound of rain. For all of us, but poignantly so for foragers, rain equals food.

Is it possible to live solely off of foraged and homegrown food? Well, this month Mirjam is giving it her best shot. 

Mirjam Brady-Van den Bos is a psychology lecturer at Aberdeen University. You can follow her daily foraging adventures on her Healthy Forager blog.

And you can donate to her challenge of going all of August eating only foraged or homegrown food in aid of the River Dee Trust here.

Check back next week for the next instalment of her weekly P&J diary.

Read more about foraging in Aberdeenshire:

Tags

Conversation

