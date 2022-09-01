Black Isle Brewery’s new organic beer designed to help plant trees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Black Isle Brewery’s new organic beer designed to help plant trees

By Kieran Beattie
September 1, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 1, 2022, 5:02 pm
Black Isle Brewery's new Silent Spring organic pale ale has been brewed to help fund tree planting initiatives.
Black Isle Brewery's new Silent Spring organic pale ale has been brewed to help fund tree planting initiatives.

One of the top breweries in the Highlands has released a special beer designed to help plant trees and combat biodiversity loss.

Black Isle Brewery, which has bars in Inverness and Fort William, has today released its new Silent Spring organic pale ale, and 50% of proceeds from sales of the beer will go towards biodiversity-focused tree planting projects.

The brewery has partnered up with Ecosia for the initiative, a search engine that donates all of its profits to organisations focused on reforestation efforts.

The money made from drinkers enjoying a glass of the new pale ale will go towards the projects Ecosia supports in the battle against the world’s twin climate and biodiversity crises.

It is the latest eco-friendly move from Black Isle, which prides itself on only producing organic beers, and bears the slogan “Save the planet, drink organic”.

Why has Black Isle Brewery called it Silent Spring?

The beer was named in honour of the influential environmental book Silent Spring, first published 60 years ago.

The new beer has been named in honour of the influential environmental book Silent Spring by US author and conservationist Rachel Carson, which was first published in 1962.

The book is about the environmental impacts of pesticides used indiscriminately and played a significant part in changes to American pesticide policy.

Black Isle and Ecosia named the beer after this book as they believe that now, 60 years on from the publication of Silent Spring, “many of Carson’s critical warnings remain unheeded”.

Black Isle Brewery’s business development manager Lawrie Wotherspoon said the Highland company, which made its first beers in 1998, has always considered the book a “foundational text” for how it operates.

Black Isle Brewery’s bar on Church Street, Inverness.

Lawrie said: “In fact, her views align perfectly with our own approach to the natural environment and informed our decision to remain free from artificial chemical fertilisers or pesticides, which destroy biodiverse ecosystems whilst also polluting waterways and emitting greenhouse gases.

“Our own experience of tree planting, habitat creation, permaculture and community involvement around our market garden and farm encouraged us to reach out to Ecosia, with whom we share so many of these key values.”

Where can I get the beer?

The first official pouring of Silent Sprint organic pale ale is taking place today at Black Isle’s flagship bar on Church Street, Inverness.

It will be on sale in other bars and venues across the rest of Scotland, and England too.

It can also be purchased online from the brewery’s web shop. 

For more on reforestation and beer:

