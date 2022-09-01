Black Isle Brewery’s new organic beer designed to help plant trees

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of the top breweries in the Highlands has released a special beer designed to help plant trees and combat biodiversity loss.

Black Isle Brewery, which has bars in Inverness and Fort William, has today released its new Silent Spring organic pale ale, and 50% of proceeds from sales of the beer will go towards biodiversity-focused tree planting projects.

The brewery has partnered up with Ecosia for the initiative, a search engine that donates all of its profits to organisations focused on reforestation efforts.

The money made from drinkers enjoying a glass of the new pale ale will go towards the projects Ecosia supports in the battle against the world’s twin climate and biodiversity crises.

It is the latest eco-friendly move from Black Isle, which prides itself on only producing organic beers, and bears the slogan “Save the planet, drink organic”.

Why has Black Isle Brewery called it Silent Spring?

The new beer has been named in honour of the influential environmental book Silent Spring by US author and conservationist Rachel Carson, which was first published in 1962.

The book is about the environmental impacts of pesticides used indiscriminately and played a significant part in changes to American pesticide policy.

Black Isle and Ecosia named the beer after this book as they believe that now, 60 years on from the publication of Silent Spring, “many of Carson’s critical warnings remain unheeded”.

Black Isle Brewery’s business development manager Lawrie Wotherspoon said the Highland company, which made its first beers in 1998, has always considered the book a “foundational text” for how it operates.

Lawrie said: “In fact, her views align perfectly with our own approach to the natural environment and informed our decision to remain free from artificial chemical fertilisers or pesticides, which destroy biodiverse ecosystems whilst also polluting waterways and emitting greenhouse gases.

“Our own experience of tree planting, habitat creation, permaculture and community involvement around our market garden and farm encouraged us to reach out to Ecosia, with whom we share so many of these key values.”

Where can I get the beer?

The first official pouring of Silent Sprint organic pale ale is taking place today at Black Isle’s flagship bar on Church Street, Inverness.

It will be on sale in other bars and venues across the rest of Scotland, and England too.

It can also be purchased online from the brewery’s web shop.

