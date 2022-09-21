Aberdeenshire three-bin change: Cruden Bay will have pilot of controversial scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeenshire three-bin change: Cruden Bay will have pilot of controversial scheme

By Kieran Beattie
September 21, 2022, 11:59 am Updated: September 21, 2022, 12:48 pm
Currently, most residents in Aberdeenshire have two big bins per household, as well as a food waste caddy.
Currently, most residents in Aberdeenshire have two big bins per household, as well as a food waste caddy.

Cruden Bay residents will soon be getting a third bin in a pilot of the controversial change to a three-bin, three-week cycle system for Aberdeenshire households.

Earlier this year, the local authority approved a £4 million overhaul to how its household waste and recycling collection service will work.

Instead of the current two-bin, two-week cycle system, households will instead have a three-week cycle, and every home will have three bins.

The plans have attracted a great deal of controversy, with critics arguing it will cause delays, non-collections and confusion.

Aberdeenshire bin lorry
Bin lorries in Aberdeenshire.

But the council believes the big change will significantly reduce the volume of recyclable rubbish going to landfill, and improve the quality of recycling being collected in Aberdeenshire.

What’s happening in Cruden Bay?

Cruden Bay has been on a three-weekly kerbside collection cycle since September 2019.

Starting next month, households in Cruden Bay will get a third, orange-lidded bin as part of a pilot scheme for the overhaul across Aberdeenshire.

The council is in the process of getting in touch with almost 1,000 households to inform them about the pilot.

Cruden Bay with Slains Castle in the distance.
Cruden Bay with Slains Castle in the distance.

A statement from Aberdeenshire council said: “We can confirm that Cruden Bay will play a vital role in a pilot scheme as part of the introduction of our new three-weekly household recycling and waste collection strategy.”

It continued: “Cruden Bay has been on a three-weekly kerbside collection pilot using their existing bins since September 2019, and lends itself to playing an instrumental role in the latest kerbside collection roll-out.

“Around 920 households are being contacted by letter with full details of the new arrangements, which will include delivery of an additional orange-lidded recycling bin for mixed containers.”

wheelie bins in aberdeenshire
Aberdeenshire Council is to introduce a second recycling bin for containers only.

Community waste officers for the council will host a drop-in session at Port Erroll Hall in Cruden Bay tomorrow, September 22, from noon to 7pm to answer questions from residents.

For Cruden Bay residents only, here is how the system will work:

  • Week 1 (Tuesday, October 4): Paper, card and unbagged shredded paper recycling plus food waste (using existing, blue-lidded recycling bin plus food waste caddy)
  • Week 2 (Tuesday, October 11): Containers recycling plus food waste (new orange-lidded bin for food & drinks cans, cartons, plastic bottles, pots, tubs & trays, all using a new bin, plus food waste caddy)
  • Week 3 (October 18): Non-recyclable waste, sometimes referred to as your landfill bin, plus food waste (using existing grey/black-lidded bin and food waste caddy)

How will the new system work once it’s enforced across Aberdeenshire, and when will it start for everyone else?

The plans for how your waste will be collected in Aberdeenshire under the three-week model.

Right now, most Aberdeenshire residents have two bins, a black one for non-recyclables, and one with a blue lid for recyclables, and each bin is collected every second week (with a weekly food waste caddy pickup as standard).

But once the new system is in place, every home will have a third, additional bin.

Here is how the three-week system will work in practice once it has been fully rolled out across Aberdeenshire:

  • Week 1: Non-recyclable waste, sometimes referred to as your landfill bin, plus food waste. The scheme will use existing black/grey bin and food waste caddy.
  • Week 2: Paper and card plus food waste. The scheme will use existing, blue-lidded recycling bin plus food waste caddy.
  • Week 3: New collection of containers plus food waste. This will be food and drink cans, cartons, plastic bottles, pots, tubs and trays, all using a new bin, plus food waste caddy.

The changes are due to start being implemented in certain regions of Aberdeenshire from spring next year.

After this, they will then be rolled out across other regions throughout the remainder of 2023.

What’s the point of all this?

Aberdeenshire Council says it is making the change in order to reduce its carbon footprint, as part of efforts for Scotland to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045.

By reducing the frequency in which residents can send their rubbish to landfill, and increasing recycling availability, it is hoped recycling rates will go up.

The council said the new three-week scheme is “expected to divert up to 6,000 tonnes of material into recycling”, and save the council around £700,000 a year.

