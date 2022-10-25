Extremely poisonous plants cordoned off on popular Highland walking trail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Extremely poisonous plants cordoned off on popular Highland walking trail

By Kieran Beattie
October 25, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: October 25, 2022, 12:04 pm
An area where monkshood was reported has been cordoned off at the Frank Bruce sculpture trail at Feshiebridge. Image: Joe Churcher.
An area where monkshood was reported has been cordoned off at the Frank Bruce sculpture trail at Feshiebridge. Image: Joe Churcher.

A patch of “highly toxic” plants has been cordoned off at a popular Highland walking trail over fears the public could be poisoned.

Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) has taped off and erected warning signs around parts of the Frank Bruce sculpture trail at Feshiebridge, south of Aviemore, after the discovery of monkshood present.

The poisonous plants can pose a serious risk, and according to Nature Scot they can result in severe health problems or even death if ingested — but they can also cause serious harm just by touch alone.

To reduce the danger to the public, FLS has covered the monkshood at the sculpture trail with black plastic.

The patch of monkshood at the Frank Bruce sculpture trail has been taped off, and black plastic as been placed on top of it. Image: Joe Churcher.

Once the plants are dead, FLS staff intend to safely remove them.

Feshiebridge monkshood taped off to ‘prevent accidental contact’

Paul Hibberd, regional visitor services manager at FLS, said the organisation took action on August 14 after concerns were raised in order to “prevent accidental contact” between the plants and people enjoying the Frank Bruce sculpture trail.

Aconitum napellus, also known as Monkshood or wolf’s bane, a poisonous perennial herb, growing in an English cottage garden. Image: Shutterstock.

He said: “Once the leaves have all died off and the plants are safe to handle, we will dig them up and remove them.”

Paul explained FLS is taking action to remove the monkshood because “they are growing close to a promoted path in a well-used area”.

One of the many striking sculptures you can find on the paths at the popular Frank Bruce Sculpture Trail at Feshiebridge. Image: Joe Churcher

He continued: “Monkshood is not common on the land we manage, but as with anything else, we would advise that people avoid touching plants or fungi they cannot identify”.

What is monkshood, and how did it end up growing at Feshiebridge ?

The warning sign present at the site. Image: Joe Churcher.

Monkshood, also known as devil’s helmet, or wolf’s bane, is one of the UK’s most poisonous plants.

A spokeswoman for the Nature Scot, the Scottish Government’s nature agency, said monkshood is not native to the Feshiebridge area, but can be found commonly growing in gardens.

She explained that “it’s likely the plants here have escaped into the wild”, and said that Nature Scot supports the decision by FLS to kill and remove the plants at Feshiebridge, “as they are non-natives here”.

The spokeswoman continued: “Monkshood is one of the aconites, and among a number of highly toxic plants which can cause severe problems and/or death if ingested.

“Others include foxgloves, deadly nightshade or hemlock, for example.

“At Nature Scot we want to encourage people to enjoy nature.

“Learning and sharing knowledge about the wide range of different plants in our countryside adds to that enjoyment, as well as to safety.

“We strongly recommend that people are cautious about handling unfamiliar plants or fungi, and certainly do not eat anything they are unable to identify as safe.”

What should you do if you think you’ve been poisoned with monkshood?

All parts of monkshood are very poisonous, including the roots.

The poison can be fatal in large amounts if eaten, but such incidents are not common because it tastes highly unpleasant.

It can also cause problems by touch alone.

If you or someone you know is suspected to be seriously ill after coming into contact with monkshood, the NHS says to phone 999 and request an ambulance. 

Signs of serious illness as a result of poisoning can include being sick, losing consciousness, drowsiness or seizures.

