Vote now to help a local Eco Hero win £500 for their cause

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Environment

Vote now to help a local Eco Hero win £500 for their cause

By Kieran Beattie
December 10, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 22, 2022, 4:58 pm
It's time to vote for which of our final three shorlisted Eco Heroes deserves to win £500 towards their cause. Images: DC Thomson.
It's time to vote for which of our final three shorlisted Eco Heroes deserves to win £500 towards their cause. Images: DC Thomson.

After 10 months of celebrating incredible Eco Heroes all across the north and north-east, it’s time for you, our readers, to choose which one gets £500 for their cause.

We launched our Eco Heroes project all the way back in February this year, and over the past 10 months we’ve put the spotlight on 10 fantastic individuals and organisations who have all really gone the extra mile to protect our planet.

From a Nairn beekeeper dedicated to saving bees, to an Aberdeen designer transforming old bike tyres into stylish bags, we’ve covered a huge variety of wonderful people dedicated to doing their part.

But there can be only one winner of our £500 prize, which will go toward supporting one amazing cause.

We’ve asked our judging panel of three environmental experts to come together and create a shortlist of a final three Eco Heroes for our readers to vote on, and we’ll reveal who has won the £500 after Christmas.

The final three Eco Heroes up for the £500 prize are:

Cast your vote here:

We will be closing the vote on the morning of Monday, December 19, and then get in touch with the winner.

And you can check back with the Press and Journal after Christmas to reveal the results and find out who has won the £500, and what they’ll be doing with it.

Who are our Eco Hero judges?

In order to create our final shortlist, we put together a judging panel of three people who are heavily invested in working to protect the environment from around Scotland.

Our judges are:

David Burslem

Professor David Burslem, director for environment and biodiversity at Aberdeen University. Image: Aberdeen University.

Stewart Angus

Nature Scot’s Stewart Angus, a coastal ecology manager based in Inverness and an honorary professor at Heriot-Watt university. Image: Donna MacAllister/DC Thomson.

Fiona McIntyre

Dr Fiona McIntyre, founder and managing director of the Greyhope Bay dolphin-watching and community project at Torry Battery in Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

So why did they choose each shortlisted Eco Hero?

Repair What You Wear

Ros Studd, right, and Elahe Alavi, left run Repair What you Wear, which helps people mend their own clothes to save money and cut down on their climate impact. Images: Kami Thomson.

Fiona said: “I love the skills development and climate consciousness from this pair.

“We have had a lot of requests for workshops of this type at the centre, and it definitely feeds into a need for people to be able to make more sustainable choices with their fashion.”

David said the Repair What You Wear initiative is a “clever idea, with a very high impact and international reach”.

And Stewart said the videos the pair produce “can make a real dent in the amount of clothing sent to landfill”, and highlighted their “truly impressive number of views” they’ve racked up on their videos so far.

Shark and Skate Citizen Science Scotland

Lauren Smith of Shark and Skate Citizen Science Scotland shows us a Flapper Skate egg case. The project is designed to help community scientists help in protecting endangered species like these skates. Image: Kieran Beattie/DC Thomson.

Stewart said the Shark and Skate Citizen Science Scotland scheme “takes a simple but effective citizen science approach, allowing anyone to get involved in a project that can make a real difference to the fate of a rare species.

And Fiona added: “The mermaid’s purse is a treasured beach combing find, and to provide means for people to engage with citizen science and how we monitor marine species is very valuable”.

The Ullapool Sea Savers

The Ullapool Sea Savers are a group of youngsters from Ullapool dedicated to cleaning up Scotland’s coastal waters. Image: Donna MacAllister/DC Thomson.

David called the Ullapool Sea Savers an “inspiring group of youngsters joining together for marine conservation”.

He praised their “excellent outreach, political lobbying and public engagement”.

And Stewart says he thinks the Sea Savers “make it cool to clear up sea-borne rubbish”.

He added: “The connection with the marine environment that is encouraged by this project is of huge importance in a fishing port”.

Finally, here are all 10 of the Eco Heroes we’ve celebrated this year as part of the project:

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Environment

Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
The low emission zone in Aberdeen will improve air quality - but at what cost? Image: DC Thomson
Asthma expert: Aberdeen LEZ may be unpopular - but it can help save lives
3
Ocean Ramsey, a shark researcher and advocate, swims with a large great white shark off the shore of Oahu. Image: Juan Oliphant/ AP
Nature Watch: Do great white sharks haunt Scottish waters?
Herring gulls have been reported sick or dying at a concerning rate in recent months in Scotland. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Concerns for herring gull as species tops new Scotland death count
Image shows an Aberdeen gull swooping for a sandwich and a plant-topped bus stop in Utrecht. Similar could soon come to the Granite City.
Could 'middle class, baguette-pinching seagulls' sink Aberdeen's green bus stops?
4
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
A96 work
POLL: Should full A96 dualling go ahead?
2
Temperatures at Loch Morlich reached highs of 27C.
A year of extremes: North and east Scotland record their warmest-ever years in 2022
A photo of peatlands - image related to article about protecting Scotland's nature
How can we tackle the nature-climate emergency?
Inverness West Green councillor Ryan MacKintosh, photographed in Inverness. Mr MacKintosh is calling on Highland Council to reduce the use of a controversial herbicide. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Can Highland Council wean itself off weed killer linked to cancer?

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented