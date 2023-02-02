Moray Green councillor: Declare a ‘nature emergency’ to protect region’s wildlife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Environment

Moray Green councillor: Declare a ‘nature emergency’ to protect region’s wildlife

By Donna MacAllister
February 2, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 2, 2023, 8:28 am
Moray Green councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn says by formally noting a nature emergency in Moray, the council will be able to better address biodiversity issues and reduce emissions. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Moray Green councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn says by formally noting a nature emergency in Moray, the council will be able to better address biodiversity issues and reduce emissions. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Moray Council should declare a “nature emergency” in order to help protect the region’s plants, animals and ecosystems, a Green councillor says.

Draeyk Van Der Horn, the first Scottish Green councillor elected in Moray, says the local authority should be doing more to address issues like biodiversity.

The best way to achieve this, he argues, is by voting for a “nature emergency” at a full meeting of Moray Council today.

Mr Van Der Horn says the move would help Moray “show leadership”, the region would be “drawing a line in the sand”.

What would be the point of Moray Council declaring a nature emergency?

Red squirrels are just one of the many at-risk species Mr Van Der Horn hopes his motion will assist the council in affording better protection to. Image: RSPB Scotland.

Mr Van Der Horn, who represents Forres, said his motion to declare a nature emergency would be similar to the council’s decision to declare a climate emergency in June 2019. 

He is asking fellow councillors to recognise “the current state of nature, its inherent value in society, and the crucial role its recovery and restoration will play in realising climate targets”.

If approved, Mr Van Der Horn hopes his motion will encourage the council to better- consider the needs of the natural world when making decisions on things like planning applications and infrastructure projects.

He said: “For example, we are renewing our woodland strategy for Moray, and one of the things to note is that only a small percentage of our woodland is native woodland.

Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, located just south of Burghead. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson

“So, post-nature emergency declaration, if we are considering a planning application, there would hopefully be more emphasis on protecting those native trees.”

Mr Van Der Horn also hopes that a nature emergency declaration could bring about a more widespread return of Speyside’s iconic red squirrel, a much-loved local species school children have told him they now hardly ever see.

Protecting nature and achieving net zero targets ‘are inextricably linked’

Mr Van Der Horn believes that by better addressing issues with nature, Moray Council can better achieve its emission reduction goals. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The councillor argues his motion, to be seconded by SNP councillor Juli Harris, will also assist Moray in reaching its net zero greenhouse gas reduction targets.

The local authority aims to cut its carbon emissions to net zero by 2030, which means it would offset at least as much carbon as it produces.

It has so far recorded a 17% decrease in greenhouse gas generated between 2019/20 and 2020/21, and Mr Van Der Horn thinks addressing problems with nature and biodiversity could help with this.

He said: “We’re trying to rescue the planet, safeguarding biodiversity is an efficient way to control carbon emissions.

“Everywhere, councils are declaring a climate emergency, but what about nature?

“The two are inextricably linked.

“We get focused on net zero, on climate change reduction.

“And they are important, but we mustn’t forget that climate change and the impact on nature go hand-in-hand.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Environment

Aberdeenshire Council has launched its own ebike hire project. Helena Leita from the council shows us in this article how to take one of the bikes out for a spin. She's pictured here at Ellon Community Campus on one of the ebikes. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Your step-by-step guide to Aberdeenshire's ebike hire scheme
This map shows the full extent of the pollution. Image: DC Thomson.
Video: Sewage filters keep washing up from Ellon to Newburgh — here's why
Charging your electric vehicle in the Highlands could potentially become much more expensive. Image: Kieran Beattie/DC Thomson.
From £12 to more than £28 a charge? Highland Council considers plan to double…
People have been marvelling at these beautiful clouds which hardly ever occur here in the north of Scotland but their beauty may be masking their destructive tendencies. Image: Peter Stronach
Colourful mother of pearl clouds in our skies may be 'harbingers of doom' says…
2
The Aberdeen ebike hire scheme was rolled out last year. New changes are coming soon including different payment options and new places to park the bikes. Image: Kieran Beattie/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen ebikes: New parking zones and £1 for 7 minutes option
What are your veggies full of? Image: Shutterstock
Veggies are full of vitamins A,B,C and traffic fumes, study finds
Gerard MacDonald forages snails on Barra for gourmet dinner plates believing he is offering hope in a time of loss, but others shudder at the thought. Image: DC Thomson.
Barra snails hand picked for French menu spark food for thought
To go with story by Michael Alexander. Nature Watch Picture shows; Largo Bay is a rich place to seek shellfish. Largo Bay. Supplied by Keith Broomfield Date; 03/01/2023
Nature Watch: Addicted to the natural riches of the coast
Jordan Jack, co-founder of the Campaign for North East Rail, says taking the roof off the Schoolhill train tunnel (pictured to the right) could help the case for reconnecting Peterhead and Fraserburgh to the railway network. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Take the top off Schoolhill train tunnel and get Peterhead and Fraserburgh back on…
5
More than 7,000 trees have been replanted at Carnie Woods, near Westhill, following the devastation of Storm Frank. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Carnie Woods replanted with 7,000 trees after Storm Arwen disaster

Most Read

1
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction
2
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Elgin court story Picture shows; Kirstyann Kavanagh appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Mum encouraged group of children to play sexual game of truth or dare in…
3
Connor Smart leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Dad jailed after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
4
Jill Williams was found to have 16 times the limit for a cocaine metabolite in her system while in charge of a vehicle. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
5
Sacha King. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver hid in bush after crashing car almost four times limit
6
The carer was found to have recorded she visited a vulnerable person, despite never going.
Stonehaven mobile carer receives warning after not checking on sheltered housing resident – but…
7
Ivan Laverton changed his name to Ace McGrath. Image: Facebook
Man who doesn’t ‘recognise laws’ jailed over £35,000 heroin haul
8
Valaris incident
Investigations continue as man missing from North Sea oil rig is named
9
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Sale of Caledonian House Picture shows; Caledonian House, Union Street, Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Skylark Public Relations Date; Unknown
Aberdeen city centre building sold in £2 million-plus deal
10
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson (L) and coach Steve Agnew give instructions to Ylber Ramadani. Image: SNS.
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson ready to make ‘big calls’ after sanctioning loan move…

More from Press and Journal

Gwion Edwards in action for St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Ross County complete signing of Gwion Edwards on loan from Wigan Athletic
The High Court in Edinburgh
'I thought it was cash, not crack': Drug trafficker jailed for transporting £93,000 of…
Six Nations: Scots surprise with seven changes for Guinness Six Nations opener against England
Ryan Crighton, head of policy and communications at AGCC and a critic of the strategy, and Nicola Sturgeon. Imge: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia
Nicola Sturgeon: Those calling energy strategy a ‘betrayal’ haven’t read it properly
We explored Deveronvale's bid to bring through youngsters to Highland League level on this Monday's Highland League Weekly, with the feature now available to watch as a standalone clip.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Deveronvale's drive to bring through homegrown talents
Banks o' Dee's Marc Young tackled the Highland League Weekly Quickfire Questions.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Quickfire Questions with Banks o' Dee's Marc Young
Network rail strike
Dundee to Aberdeen trains cancelled as engineers work to repair gas leak
Shell shearwater production hub. in the North Sea.
Shell records whopping £32.2 billion profit - its highest ever
The B8035 Glen Road on Mull is expected to remain shut until later this morning until the lorry is recovered. Image: Shutterstock
Mull road remains shut following lorry crash
21 December 2019. Forres Mechanics FC, Forres, Moray, Scotland, UK. This is from the Breedon Highloand League Match between Forres Mechanics and Inverurie Locos. PICTURE CONTENT:- 10 Inverurie Jonathan Smith after scoring 0-2
Jonny Smith upbeat about the future after Inverurie Locos return

Editor's Picks

Most Commented