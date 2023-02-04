Nature Watch: Wild geese evoke the essence of winter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Environment

Nature Watch: Wild geese evoke the essence of winter

By Keith Broomfield
February 4, 2023, 6:30 am
A flight of barnacle geese. Solway Firth. Image: Keith Broomfield

The ice crunched under my feet and the mud beneath was frozen hard, creating an impenetrable crust that failed to yield.

Despite the brackish influence of the tide, a prolonged period of deep frost had hardened the mudflats of the inner Solway Firth in northern Cumbria.

The concentration of salt in the waters of the estuarine channel of the River Eden by the village of Bowness-on-Solway was clearly too weak to have stemmed the impact of severe frost.

Call of geese

Ice crystals on the shore glinted under the sunbeams and the call of geese drifted across the still air, a haunting sound that is the essence of winter and a wild enchantment from the north.

I wandered over the short grasses of the saltmarsh and ventured down onto the frozen mud, where across a narrow sliver of mirror-like water lay the Scottish shore.

The ice encrusted shore of the Solway Firth. Image: Keith Broomfield

The gentle current of the River Eden drifted lose groups of wigeon out towards the firth, who were cleverly using the flow as an energy-efficient means of moving from one area to another.

A large flock of lapwings roosted on a tidal mudbank, intermittently swirling into the air on broad-flapped wings before quickly settling again.

A sweep of my binoculars revealed a congregation of oystercatchers on another tidal bank, as well as many curlews and redshanks.

Then the noise – that special noise – the high-pitched clamouring of a skein of barnacle geese that swept overhead, their dark bodies and pale faces caught in perfect vision by the clear winter light.

Barnacle geese on the Solway saltmarshes. Image: Keith Broomfield

Another gaggle of geese – this time greylags – etched the sky, before making a tight turn over a frozen pool on the saltmarsh.

Tingles of excitement

The thrill of glimpsing geese invariably sends tingles of excitement coursing through my veins, which I think it is due to the combination of geese and the empty landscape merging as a single entity, creating a wonderful wildness that stirs the heart like few other natural experiences can.

Greylag geese are common, both as winter migrant arrivals and resident breeders, while barnacle geese are much scarcer with the Solway area representing a crucially important wintering site.

The entire breeding population of the Svalbard (Spitzbergen) archipelago off northern Norway winters on the Solway, making it an area of immense conservation importance.

Incoming – a flock of greylag geese swoop over the Solway saltmarshes. Image: Keith Broomfield

Avian flu has wreaked a terrible toll on Solway barnacle goose numbers, with over a third lost during the previous winter.

However, last summer’s breeding season was good, and mortalities this winter have so far been low.

Sadly, this contrasts with a separate population of barnacle geese that breed in Greenland and winter in the Hebrides, where over 800 have been found dead on Islay in recent months.

The virus is part of the cruel hand of nature, yet the robustness of life always seems to shine through.

A skein of barnacle geese. Solway Firth. Image: Keith Broomfield

Hopefully in the years to come numbers will recover to former levels, and the evocative calls of barnacle geese will continue to drift across the saltmarshes of the Solway and the wild expanses of the Hebrides.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Environment

The cost for charging your electric vehicle on rapid charging points in the Highlands will sharply rise, making them more expensive to run using these chargers than driving a petrol car. Image: Shutterstock
Highland Council more than DOUBLES the cost of its EV charging - from £12…
Moray Green councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn says by formally noting a nature emergency in Moray, the council will be able to better address biodiversity issues and reduce emissions. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Moray Green councillor: Declare a 'nature emergency' to protect region's wildlife
Aberdeenshire Council has launched its own ebike hire project. Helena Leita from the council shows us in this article how to take one of the bikes out for a spin. She's pictured here at Ellon Community Campus on one of the ebikes. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Your step-by-step guide to Aberdeenshire's ebike hire scheme
This map shows the full extent of the pollution. Image: DC Thomson.
Video: Sewage filters keep washing up from Ellon to Newburgh — here's why
Charging your electric vehicle in the Highlands could potentially become much more expensive. Image: Kieran Beattie/DC Thomson.
From £12 to more than £28 a charge? Highland Council considers plan to double…
People have been marvelling at these beautiful clouds which hardly ever occur here in the north of Scotland but their beauty may be masking their destructive tendencies. Image: Peter Stronach
Colourful mother of pearl clouds in our skies may be 'harbingers of doom' says…
2
The Aberdeen ebike hire scheme was rolled out last year. New changes are coming soon including different payment options and new places to park the bikes. Image: Kieran Beattie/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen ebikes: New parking zones and £1 for 7 minutes option
What are your veggies full of? Image: Shutterstock
Veggies are full of vitamins A,B,C and traffic fumes, study finds
Gerard MacDonald forages snails on Barra for gourmet dinner plates believing he is offering hope in a time of loss, but others shudder at the thought. Image: DC Thomson.
Barra snails hand picked for French menu spark food for thought
To go with story by Michael Alexander. Nature Watch Picture shows; Largo Bay is a rich place to seek shellfish. Largo Bay. Supplied by Keith Broomfield Date; 03/01/2023
Nature Watch: Addicted to the natural riches of the coast

Most Read

1
M&Co have called in administrators leaving stores across the north, including Inverness, at risk of closure. Image: Google Street View.
Fashion retailer M&Co announces closure of all UK stores axing nearly 2,000 jobs
2
Brook Taverner Inverness shop front
Where have all the staff gone? Brook Taverner struggles to recruit for Inverness and…
3
Lewis Smith Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver caught by police as he parked in his driveway
4
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Ian Parfitt, owner, Swim Whisperer in Moray. Lossiemouth. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 26/01/2023
Swim ‘whisperer’ Ian Parfitt plunged into business after moving to Moray
5
Josh Anderson being taken away from Elgin Sheriff Court
Domestic abuser warned he must rethink attitude after threats to girlfriend
6
Janey Godley is heading for Inverness and Aberdeen with her Not Dead Yet Tour. Image: Supplied by Janey Godley
Laughter, love and snottery greetin’ on Janey Godley’s final tour to Inverness and Aberdeen
7
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
8
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Ryan Craib Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
‘There will be murder’: Jealous man called ex 57 times in one hour after…
9
Spey Bay Golf Course is at the mouth of the River Spey. Image: Supplied
Moray golf course with links to former prime minister on market for £750,000
10
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction

More from Press and Journal

Union Square say they are working to ensure shoppers have a safe experience. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Security dog employed at Union Square following concerns of antisocial behaviour
Angus and Ewan McCall are heading to the breed sale at Castle Douglas next week.
Luing breed backbone of business at family farm
The A87 is closed in both directions at Sconser. Image: Google Maps.
Woman taken to hospital following A87 crash on Isle of Skye
Wild boar. Image: Stock.
Feral pigs or wild boar - debate on nightly visitors rages in the Highlands
Emma Roddick MSP is fighting for the rights of victims of crime in the pre-trial period. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Inverness MSP wants to see more support for victims of crime before trial takes…
Gordon McConachie and family are heading to the breed event in Oban next weekend with two bulls. Pictures by Jason Hedges
Highland cattle tick all boxes for McConachies
SCHEME: Foresight Sustainable Forestry aims to use 348 acres of farmland for the Burn of Bellyhack woodland creation.
Community's outrage over tree-planting on farmland
Kirk Street in Peterhead was cordoned off in the early hours of this morning following reports of a fire and a gas leak at a local business. Image: Google Street Maps.
Peterhead residents evacuated as firefighters deal with gas leak
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: February 6
A Scottish Ambulance Service air ambulance. Photo by Shutterstock.
Man airlifted to hospital after falling on Thurso beach

Editor's Picks

Most Commented