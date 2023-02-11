Nature Watch: The gentle touch of spring gathers pace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Environment

Nature Watch: The gentle touch of spring gathers pace

By Keith Broomfield
February 11, 2023, 6:30 am
A male dipper sings his heart out. Image: Keith Broomfield

The grip of winter may still hold strong, but its grasp is gradually relinquishing as the hours of daylight increase and the temperature gradually rises.

It is a slow process – two steps forward when benign weather materialises and one step back when another cold snap descends.

But the path of direction is unstoppable – spring is on its way.

Change in the air

Even the light is different at this time of year, brighter and more welcoming in tone.

Nature can sense the palpable change in the air and with growing anticipation stirs into action.

Down by the river, the air resonates to the gentle warble of dippers as the males proclaim their territories and seek mates.

Dipper. Image: Keith Broomfield

From atop a half-submerged tree trunk by the water’s edge, or on a prominent boulder, the male cocks his tail excitedly and bobs up and down as he sings.

Dippers are early breeders and will often be on eggs by late March.

I have already heard my first great-spotted woodpecker of the year drumming on the hollow boughs of dead trees.

A male dipper displays to a female. Image: Keith Broomfield

For me, it is the quintessential sound of spring, a far-carrying rattle executed with machine-gun rapidity as the male repeatedly beats his bill against a tree.

It is a threat and love letter wrapped as one; a warning to other males to keep away because this is his territory, but also an advertisement to females of his desire to mate.

Suitability of mate

I wonder whether the depth, tone and duration of the drumming is important to the female as she assesses the suitability of her potential mate?

I imagine so, and for the male, a good drumming tree on his territory is the equivalent to gold-dust.

Woodpeckers have shock-absorbent tissue between the base of the bill and the skull to cushion the impact of drumming.

Dipper. Image: Keith Broomfield

Snowdrops are now in flower, their white nodding flowerheads bringing vibrancy to woodland floors.

William Wordsworth described the snowdrop as a ‘lone flower, hemmed in with snows’ and a ‘venturous harbinger of spring’.

The snowdrop is the herald of good times ahead, procreation and bounteous growth.

Hazel catkins. Image: Keith Broomfield

It a joyous flower of white virgin-like purity and innocence, fragile in appearance yet with a steely inner strength that can withstand the coldest of weather.

Despite the snowdrop’s ubiquity, it is thought they are not native to our shores, having been introduced from continental Europe a few hundred years ago.

Rich hazels

Hazels are now richly adorned with limey-green catkins, or lamb’s-tails as they are known, while by rivers and loch sides, alders drip heavy with their catkins.

Alder catkins are easy to miss, but look closely, and their subtle purple-hued beauty will quickly become apparent.

Alder catkins. Image: Keith Broomfield

In the wild expanses of Africa far to the south, birds such as swallows and warblers are getting restless.

An irresistible urge is coursing through their veins to head north – a treacherous journey fraught with danger that must be undertaken to ensure the creation of the next generation.

Life and death in nature are inextricably intertwined, yet the vitality of a rapturous new dawning will ultimately prevail come the spring.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Environment

Trees felled by storms including Arwen are finding a new life in nature restoration projects in Aberdeenshire. 330 of them have been piled up ahead of this work along the A93 Braemar to Glenshee road. Image: Dee District Salmon Fishery Board
Hundreds of storm-felled trees used for Aberdeenshire river restoration project
Andrew Bowie MP at a bus stop in Aboyne, one of many Deeside and Donside communities he has argued isn't served well enough by public transport. Image: Andrew Bowie
Plea for better rural bus services for Deeside and Donside
Baby grey seal with paw over its face
Bird flu detected in seals with cases in Aberdeenshire and Highlands and Islands
A Skye councillor says more should be done to protect the island's beauty spots like the Old Man of Storr, pictured, from damage caused by over-tourism. Image: JP Offord/Shutterstock
Should visitor access be restricted to protect Skye beauty spots?
A new fund is offering poorer households in places like Inverness the opportunity to swap their high-pollution vehicles for cash. The scheme seeks to improve air quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Poorer households to be offered £2,000 to scrap high-pollution cars
Lauren Brook wants to take her Butterfly Effect refillery to as many people as possible. Image: Butterfly Effect
Insch refillery Butterfly Effect sets £5,000 crowdfunding goal to take mobile shop on the…
Green Party member steps in to help residents save 60ft Beech tree from their fear-stricken neighbour's incessant felling plot. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Moray councillor backs bid to save 100-year-old Beech tree in Nairn
Nature Watch: Wild geese evoke the essence of winter
The cost for charging your electric vehicle on rapid charging points in the Highlands will sharply rise, making them more expensive to run using these chargers than driving a petrol car. Image: Shutterstock
Highland Council more than DOUBLES the cost of its EV charging - from £12…
Moray Green councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn says by formally noting a nature emergency in Moray, the council will be able to better address biodiversity issues and reduce emissions. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Moray Green councillor: Declare a 'nature emergency' to protect region's wildlife

Most Read

1
The nurse was working at Cathay Care Home in Forres when she allegedly forced residents to take medication against their will.
Moray nurse struck off for ‘forcibly administering’ medicine to care home residents
2
Mr Cobban and his wife Frances. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Retirement complex resident claims new tenants’ committee is ‘trying to take over’
3
See inside the new The Atrium restaurant, Chapel Street, Aberdeen in the former home of Howies. From left: Darren, Brian and Ryan Clark. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Former Howies restaurant in Aberdeen to reopen under new ownership as The Atrium this…
4
CR0041115 Garrett Stell. Skene Square, Aberdeen. Depute Head Teacher Miss Belinda Findlay is saying goodbye to pupils at Skene Square Primary School after 34 years. She is pictured with pupils, from left, Joe Murray, Iona Birse- Macqueen, Noor Bashan, Adam Foster and Magnus Hilton. Friday 10th February 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Beloved Aberdeen educator says farewell after three decades of service
5
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McGrail hid ?900 worth of diamorphine in his bottom Picture shows; Raigmore Hospital / James McGrail. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Man hid £900 worth of drugs in his bottom
6
CR0039786 Naomi Brown has opened up a life coaching business, NLB coaching solutions. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 06/12/2022
Aberdeen ‘council estate lassie’ proves old teacher wrong – by opening up her own…
7
Customers at the Albyn in Aberdeen will now be able to order a drink with brunch
Boozy brunches given go-ahead at Albyn in Aberdeen as council hears of huge customer…
8
John Allan was the top scorer on Shetland last year. Image: Brian Gray Photography
John Allan: The amateur player signed from Shetland determined to seize his chance at…
9
Marshalls Farm Shop on the A96 near Kintore is serving customers through a new drive-thru. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Marshall’s Farm Shop on A96 to open the north’s first drive-thru that will showcase…
10
To go with story by David McPhee. Man who took five year old child to Malaysia for 10 years jailed for causing 'unquantifiable' harm Picture shows; Scott Forbes abducted a child and took him to Asia for ten years. . Aberdeen. Supplied by Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson. Date; 10/02/2023
Man who abducted five-year-old boy and fled to Asia for 10 years is jailed

More from Press and Journal

Whisky is poured into river for start of season and anglers cast lines into the water. Picture: (L-R) Allan Sinclair, Clive Murray and guest speaker Ian Gordon. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Fisherman cast their lines as the River Spey officially opens for the fishing season
Key changes have been made to the QMS Pig Assurance Scheme.
Higher standards to be brought in for Scottish pig farmers
To go with story by Hamish Penman. vessel aberdeen Picture shows; The Noble Innovator claimed the top spot after arriving in Aberdeen on Saturday.. unsure. Supplied by Port of Aberdeen Date; 10/02/2023 ©MEDVIND/Bent Sørensen MEDVIND FOTOGRAFI / Digitale leveringsbetingelser Optagelserne er foretaget med et Canon EOS 1Ds kamera. Filerne er lavet fra RAW filer der konverteres til 16 bits Tiff filer hvor evt. korrektion sker. Derefter leveres bil- ledfilerne som standard i 8 bits Tiff filer på ca. 32/26 MB/RGB på autorun CD-rom. Billedfilerne har ikke været proofet på Matchprint, Rainbow eller Cromalin, men alle billedfiler er fremstillet i et kalibreret AdobeRGB(1998) farverum i henhold til Digitale leveringsbetingelser for Dansk Fotografisk Forbund, PF og DJ Fotograferne og bør ses i et tilsvarende kalibreret miljø for at det rette farve/ kontrast/kvalitetsomfang kan vurderes. Medvind Fotografi påtager sig ikke ansvar for det endelige tryk. Der bør laves prøvetryk der godkendes af kunden før endelig trykning. Der er mulighed for at få leveret en ønsket billedfil- størrelse til konkrete print/tryk, da den originale RAW fil kan upsamples i fremragende kvalitet og evt. leveres som en 16 bits Tiff fil. ©MEDVIND/2003 ******************************** Conditions for delivery of digital picturefiles. The pictures are made with a Canon EOS 1Ds digitalcamera. The files are made from RAW files converted to 16 bits Tiff files. After correction delivered as 8 bits Tiff files of 32/26 MB/RGB on autorun CD-rom. "Unsharp mask" have not been applied as the final print size is unknown to me. The pictures have not been proofet on Matchprint, Rainbow or Cromalin, but all files are made in a cali- brated AdobeRGB(1998) colourspace and should only be seen in the same calibrated colourspace for correct evaluation. Medvind Fotografi is not responsible for the final print. Proofprints should be approved by the customer before final print. You can order files for very
Aberdeen welcomes huge oil rig as UK drilling sector gets vital shot in the…
a835 crash braemore
Four people taken to hospital as police investigate 'serious' crash near Braemore
Davie and Tracey Nicoll have worked at Balthayock for 13 years. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
What makes the Balthayock Charolais herd so successful?
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: February 13
TAKING STOCK: Douglas, Morag and Gerald Smith with two of their five bulls heading to Stirling Bull Sales. Pictures by Kath Flannery.
Smith family of Laurencekirk putting faith in Simmentals
The popular Spectra festival takes place until February 12 (Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson)
The Flying Pigs: Spectra planners should have taken salon appointments into account
RGU Boat Club president Michael Troy and Aberdeen University Boat Club president Kirstin McCallum ahead of the 2023 Aberdeen Boat Race. Image: Robert Gordon University
Quick times predicted with just one month to go until 2023 Aberdeen Boat Race…
CR0038885 Action from Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh in the Breedon Highland League at Spain Park In pic........ Greg Buchan **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 14-10-2022
Greg Buchan wants Fraserburgh to carry good form into Brora Rangers clash

Editor's Picks

Most Commented