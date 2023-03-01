Deposit return scheme: ‘It’s not going to be perfect on day one’, but we’re sticking to August launch says boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Deposit return scheme: ‘It’s not going to be perfect on day one’, but we’re sticking to August launch says boss

By Kieran Beattie
March 1, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 1, 2023, 7:35 am
Donald McCalman from Circularity Scotland says the best approach with Scotland's deposit return scheme is to launch in August as planned, and fix problems as they arise. Image: Circularity Scotland/ Chris Watt.
Donald McCalman from Circularity Scotland says the best approach with Scotland's deposit return scheme is to launch in August as planned, and fix problems as they arise. Image: Circularity Scotland/ Chris Watt.

Scotland’s deposit return scheme is “not going to be perfect” on day one, but those running it insist it’s best to stick with the plan to launch it this summer and “fix the rough edges as we go”.

Donald McCalman is programme director for Circularity Scotland, the organisation which will be overseeing the country’s controversial bottle and can return scheme.

Many have raised a great deal of concerns about the upcoming recycling policy as it currently stands, with fears that it could hurt businesses already struggling to recover from Covid — not to mention the ongoing cost of living crisis.

A reverse vending machine set up ahead of the launch of Scotland’s deposit return scheme, located at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Calls have been made to postpone the roll-out until these concerns have been fully addressed.

But Mr McCalman says the best way forward is for the whole country to stay on course and officially launch the scheme on August 16 as planned.

He said: “If you wait for absolute perfection, every last-minute detail in place, every last question answered — you will never, ever deliver.”

‘Full disclosure, it’s not going to be perfect’

Donald McCalman, programme director for Circularity Scotland. Image: Circularity Scotland/Chris Watt

Mr McCalman argued Circularity Scotland and its partners are actively listening to the concerns of businesses like drinks producers, hospitality, wholesalers and importers, and taking all of their worries into consideration.

But he doesn’t believe postponing the launch to ensure absolutely every problem is addressed by August is the right approach.

He said: “The government has looked at this, and they were asking questions some time ago — can you launch this in phases, can you just do the central belt, can you just do shops first…

“But because of the intercomplexity and the twining of our supply chain, there’s no way you can actually separate out any one area.

Almost every common drinks container will come with an extra 20p deposit charge this year in a major recycling rule change for Scotland. Image: Shutterstock

“So we’re going to go with a big bang instead.

“August 16, we’re ready, we’re going to be there.”

He added: “Full disclosure, it’s not going to be perfect.

“But it’s going to be more than good enough that we’re going to start the journey of getting people into the habit of the deposit return scheme.”

Rate of empty bottle and can collections will be ‘tuned’ as scheme progresses

A pile of bottles awaiting recycling. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The programme director highlighted the rate of pick-ups from businesses who will be collecting empty containers as one example of how Circularity Scotland intends to be ironing out problems after the scheme launches.

Once it’s fully up and running, most single-use drinks bottles and cans made of glass, plastic or metal will come with a 20 pence deposit per unit.

Consumers then get this 20 pence back when they drop them off in reverse vending machines, or at manual return points in shops or other businesses that sell drinks.

Circularity Scotland will be in charge of picking up all these empties, but how often they come around for pick-ups will depend on all sorts of individual factors, Mr McCalman said.

Once Scotland’s Deposit Return scheme is in force, almost all single use drinks containers will come with a 20 pence deposit attached per unit. Image: Shutterstock

He explained: “What we’re saying to return points is we’ll take the best data you can give us during this phase.

“That will lead us to saying here’s the first collection cycle we’re going to do:  tell us how much space you’ve got, tell us how many containers you’re selling, and that gives us a better idea.

“We could then say okay, we’ll come to you weekly, let’s see how that goes.

“If you’re then overflowing with bags, then we’ll come more regularly.

“Similarly, if we turn up and you’ve got four containers, we’re probably going to come less often because it’s not efficient for us to do that.

“So we’re going to tune our collections based on what actually starts coming through.”

Most schemes start ‘clunky’ — but Scotland’s will be ‘better than clunky’

Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland

Mr McCalman said Circularity Scotland has looked at similar schemes which have operated successfully across the world.

He said: “We’ll fix the little things we’ve forgotten about, and fix the rough edges as we go.

“Most schemes start clunky. We’ve learned a hell of a lot from other schemes.

“I think we’ll be better than clunky…but we’re not going to be perfect.

“Everybody will start refining the scheme as we go through the first days, weeks and months.

“It is a big change. If anyone thinks it’s going to be perfect on day one, I don’t know what they’ve been on.”

Scottish deposit return scheme hoped to become as everyday as taking reusable bags to the shops

Plastic bag charge
Circularity Scotland want the Scottish deposit return scheme to end up as accepted in Scotland as the single-use plastic bag charge. Image: Shutterstock

Mr McCalman continued: “People get new habits.

“The classic example I give is for three weeks after the carrier bag rules came in Scotland, I would walk up to shops with no carrier bag.

“I’d be buying these things like paper and eventually, my habits changed.

“I now shove the bags for life in the back of the car, and I’m fine.

“We’re going to get there for both consumers and businesses as well, we just need to get through the changes, hurdles and so on associated with going live.”

‘Every single person in Scotland will see the benefits of this’

The deposit return scheme is designed to increase recycling rates, and stop empty bottles and cans littering our streets and countryside. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

“Personally, the reason I’m so into this is I live in Glasgow, and the streets are awash with litter.” said Mr McCalman.

“I’m not going to get all tree-huggy, but it works.

“Every single person in Scotland will see the benefits of this.

“It’s very easy to get pulled into all the discussions that have been going on, and fine, people want to air these things, I get that.

“But I go back to the many countries using it, hundreds of millions of consumers, and frankly tidier environments, and that’s what it’s all about.

“We’ll get there, absolutely.”

Jobs at risk as Highland brewer says next first minister must pause troubled bottle recycling scheme

