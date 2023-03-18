Nature Watch: A natural antiquarian treasure that holds secrets from the past

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nature Watch: A natural antiquarian treasure that holds secrets from the past

By Keith Broomfield
March 18, 2023, 6:30 am
Ocean quahog at Elie. Elie. Image: Keith Broomfield

It was low tide on the shore near Elie in Fife and I began to potter around some pools that pockmarked a rock shelf bordering the sand.

I turned a few rocks, but the strength of the wind quickly froze my fingers, so I abandoned the search for pool creatures and instead walked slowly along the natural rock platform, scanning around my feet all the time.

Encrusted on some rocks were the white scribble-like ridges made by keel worms; calcareous protective tube-like casings, which are so familiar to us all.

Incredibly hard

Their casts are incredibly hard and a bane for mariners as they can foul propellers and hulls.

Several carrion crows methodically picked their way over the rocks, turning over fronds of bladder wrack to search for creatures like crabs hiding beneath.

Crows are intelligent birds and will frequently visit shorelines to forage.

The beach near Elie. Image: Keith Broomfield

Then, a shining glimmer from a patch of sand – it was the semi-buried shell of a mollusc and quite unlike any other on the shore.

I prised it free from the clawing grip of the wet sand and cradled it in my hand.

It was the half-shell of an ocean quahog, sometimes also known as the Icelandic cyprine.

It had not long perished and the shell still gleamed bright, similar in colouration to a mussel, with a vibrant, glistening navy glint that almost bordered on black.

Another ocean quahog at Elie. Image: Keith Broomfield

It was large clam-shaped shell – about 10cm across at the widest point – and patterned with a series of paler concentric rings.

What are ocean quahogs?

Ocean quahogs are among the longest-lived creatures known.

One individual discovered by Icelandic researchers was found to be over 500 years old.

As the animal grows, rings are laid down in the shell much in the same way as inside a tree trunk.

The growth rings are at wider increments when conditions are more favourable and narrower when less so.

By analysing these growth rings, scientists can delve into the past and determine changes in the marine environment that occurred over previous centuries.

The ocean quahog in my hand was like an environmental history book that chronicled natural events in our seas over the past few centuries.

Ocean quahogs are found on sandy and muddy sediments below 10m depth and occur all around Scotland, although most frequently in the northern North Sea.

Are they in decline?

Sadly, it is thought this intriguing animal may be in decline, which is one reason behind the establishment of the Firth of Forth Banks Complex Marine Protected Area, covering a large area of undersea shelf banks and mounds stretching from sea off Angus in the north down to Berwickshire in the south.

Many types of shellfish can be found on the shores of the Firth of Forth. Image: Keith Broomfield

The area is home to an array of other ecologically important and vulnerable creatures, including sandeels, brittlestars and soft corals, as well forming an important spawning ground for plaice.

I held the shell for a while longer, my mind buzzing with excitement about this wonderful find.

Then, I gently placed it back onto the patch of sand, leaving the incoming tide to swirl over this natural antiquarian treasure that holds so many secrets from the past.

