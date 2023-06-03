Five abandoned rabbits in Aberdeenshire has SSPCA concerned

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The SSPCA are appealing for information after another group of rabbits was found abandoned in Aberdeenshire.

Five rabbits were found on Friday, May 26, at the Hill of Fare near the village of Torphins.

After they were discovered they were transported to the SSPCA animal rescue and rehoming centre in Drumoak.

One of the rabbits was pregnant when she was found and sadly died trying to give birth with her litter also passing away.

The incident comes after several similar rabbits were found in the same area on 27 February, leading to concerns the two groups of rabbits may be linked.

‘Incredibly lucky that they were found’

SSPCA inspector, Alexandra Campbell, said: “In February we attended what we believe may be a related incident where several rabbits had been found abandoned in the same area.

“Those rabbits were similar in appearance to the five rabbits found recently, so they may be from the same household.

“We know times are tough for a lot of people at the moment but this is not the correct way to give up an animal if you can no longer care for them.

“All of these rabbits are incredibly lucky that they were found. Although there are wild rabbits living in Scotland, these rabbits are domesticated animals and would not have survived the elements and predators in the wild.

“If anyone has any information about either of these incidents, or recognises any of the rabbits involved, they should call our confidential helpline on 03000 999 999.”